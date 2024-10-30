Affordable Care Selects Weave to Drive Growth, Efficiency, and Enhanced Patient Experience

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, has been selected as the platform of record for patient communications, engagement, and payments for its supported dental practices by Affordable Care, America’s largest dental support organization for tooth replacement solutions. The collaboration aims to help Affordable Care streamline operations, enhance the patient experience with personalized communication, and optimize revenue cycle management.

Affordable Care selected the new AI-powered Weave Enterprise platform for its ability to integrate seamlessly with existing patient databases, streamline and automate communication, and provide flexible, digital payment options that fit naturally into patient communication workflows. The Weave platform supports a superior patient experience while enabling Affordable Care to manage customer interactions and payments efficiently across all its practices.

“Empowering healthcare practices to deliver exceptional patient experiences is core to our mission,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “With seamless data integration, automated communications, and flexible payment options, Weave enables Affordable Care to set a new standard in patient-centered care, ultimately driving growth.”

Driving Practice Growth

Affordable Care practices that have already implemented Weave saw a higher conversion rate for new patients. Using features like Missed Call Texts and Quick Fill scheduling has increased patient acquisition and filled appointment slots more effectively. Additionally, the ability to send bulk text communications to patients during severe weather or downtime events has proven valuable in maintaining contact and reducing disruptions.

Improving Operational Efficiency

Weave's platform has helped Affordable Care practices save many hours per week by automating reminders, enabling online scheduling, and digitizing patient forms. Time spent playing phone tag has been reduced by three hours per day. These efficiency gains have also translated into better appointment management, reducing late-starting appointments.

Accelerating Revenue Cycle Management

With flexible payment options like Text-to-Pay and mobile terminals, practices have reduced front desk bottlenecks and improved the patient checkout experience.

Built to Scale

Affordable Care joins Dental Care Alliance (DCA) and thousands of other multi-office organizations using Weave to enhance Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), streamline operations, and accelerate growth by consolidating digital forms, flexible payment options, and communications under a single system. Advanced analytics provide actionable insights for performance optimization across locations, and centralized management simplifies operations and administrative tasks, transforming multi-location practice efficiency. Learn more about Weave's platform for multi-location businesses at getweave.com/enterprise.

About Weave

Weave is the leading all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire patient journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how healthcare practices attract, communicate with, and engage patients and clients to grow their business. Weave seamlessly integrates billing and payment requests into communication workflows, streamlining payment timelines, reducing accounts receivable, and supporting practice profitability. In the past year, Weave has been named an Inc. Power Partner, a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management software and a Top 50 Product for Small Business. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

About Affordable Care, LLC.

Affordable Care is America’s largest dental support organization (DSO) exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. The DSO supports more than 450 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center, in 43 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare.com.