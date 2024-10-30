Digital Wildcatters Partners With AI Driller to Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation in the Energy Sector

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collide, a community-driven knowledge sharing platform for the energy industry, today announced a strategic partnership with AI Driller, a leader in AI solutions for drilling and completions based in Midland, TX. This collaboration aims to transform how energy professionals' access and use critical insights, harnessing the power of Collide’s AI technology along with the AI Driller Operations Platform to tackle complex oilfield challenges.

As part of this partnership, AI Driller is integrating Collide AI into its platform. This will amplify research capabilities, streamline knowledge-sharing, and provide energy professionals with unparalleled access to millions of papers, manuals, procedures, specifications, and other expert insights from Collide AI’s vast content repository. By embedding Collide directly into AI Driller, this collaboration seeks to revolutionize information delivery, providing faster, more efficient answers for 24/7 operations and transforming how drilling and completions experts access information.

"We’re excited to team up with AI Driller to push the boundaries of AI applications in the energy industry," said Julie McLelland, Head of Product at Digital Wildcatters. "This partnership aligns with our vision to foster innovation and drive meaningful change, empowering energy professionals to access the collective knowledge of the industry in ways that weren’t possible before."

The partnership will also spearhead joint marketing efforts, educational initiatives, and event collaborations, all designed to engage the broader energy community. These initiatives are expected to enhance operational efficiency and introduce cutting-edge AI-powered solutions to professionals worldwide.

“Our goal is to redefine what AI can achieve in the oil and gas sector,” says Marat Zaripov, CEO of AI Driller. “By collaborating with Digital Wildcatters and incorporating Collide’s pioneering technology into our platform, we're making significant strides toward this vision. Together, we’re propelling AI into the future of the energy industry.”

The two companies will collaborate on future industry events, reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation and community engagement. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing artificial intelligence and knowledge-sharing capabilities within the energy sector.

For more information on this partnership and upcoming initiatives, visit digitalwildcatters.com.

About Collide

Collide is a community-driven knowledge sharing platform for the energy industry. An exclusive hub where thousands of engineers, geoscientists, and field operators discuss specialized technical information. Collide AI, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) helps energy professionals find information quickly from energy-specific content in the Collide Knowledge Base backed by authoritative sources. Try it out for free on collide.io.

About AI Driller

AI Driller delivers cutting-edge, AI-powered cloud solutions tailored for the oil and gas industry. AI Team is dedicated to helping energy companies optimize operations, streamline workflows, and enhance decision-making through data-driven insights. Headquartered in Midland, TX, AI Driller stands at the forefront of transforming oil and gas operations with innovative technology. Learn more at aidriller.com.