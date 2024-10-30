Matter Intelligence Emerges from Stealth with $12 Million Seed Funding to Revolutionize Remote Sensing and Global Perception

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Intelligence, a California-based remote sensing startup, has emerged from stealth, unveiling its plans to launch space sensors capable of capturing never-before-seen data about all matter on Earth, from surface to atmosphere. Matter specializes in advancing sensor infrastructure that captures incredibly detailed, beyond-visible data of both natural and artificial materials – creating the most comprehensive “extreme resolution” Earth observation dataset ever compiled. This data will power industries and helps AI models better understand and predict real-world events like never before. The startup has secured $12 million in seed funding led by Lowercarbon Capital, with participation from Toyota Ventures, Pear, Mark Cuban, and E2MC. The funding will accelerate the development of Matter’s sensing infrastructure.

“Matter is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Earth observation,” said co-founder and CEO Vishnu Sridhar. “We are developing sensors that allow us to understand material makeup at the molecular level—capturing composition, temperature, and structure from orbit with sub-meter precision. This is a game changer for industries that rely on detailed, real-time data to make critical decisions.”

Next-Generation Hyperspectral Technology for Real-World Applications

Matter Intelligence’s sensors use hyperspectral imaging, a method that captures thousands of narrow spectral bands of light to distinguish unique material properties. This allows Matter to detect and classify objects and materials that are invisible to traditional optical, radar, or multispectral sensors. Matter’s sensors, designed for deployment on satellites, drones, and aircraft, will offer the world's first sub-meter hyperspectral and thermal satellite capability.

The startup's first satellite, EARTH-1, will create the first global encyclopedia of Earth's material composition, imaging the entire globe with more than 500 times the information density of today’s existing sensors. By pushing hyperspectral imaging boundaries, Matter is driving the next evolution in mapping and analytics, providing critical information across multiple sectors such as:

National Security : Detection of hidden military assets, tracking activities in sensitive areas, and monitoring critical infrastructure.

: Detection of hidden military assets, tracking activities in sensitive areas, and monitoring critical infrastructure. Insurance : Global COPE data such as direct measurement of roof properties and building occupancy.

: Global COPE data such as direct measurement of roof properties and building occupancy. Energy & Resource Management : Identification of critical mineral reserves including rare earth elements and lithium, monitoring pipeline integrity, and tracking gas emissions including methane.

: Identification of critical mineral reserves including rare earth elements and lithium, monitoring pipeline integrity, and tracking gas emissions including methane. Environmental Monitoring & Agriculture: Early detection of diseased crops, monitoring biodiversity by identifying plant species, assessment of acid mine drainage, identification of oil spills.

Matter’s sensors redefine remote sensing with unprecedented precision. Unlike traditional hyperspectral technology, which often falls short of user needs for detail and material differentiation, Matter captures composition, temperature, and structure with a new standard of quality. Traditional systems can’t deliver the resolution and quality needed for actionable data, but Matter provides images that are orders of magnitude more information dense than today’s hyperspectral systems – with science-grade quality and sub-meter resolution. Matter’s data accelerates geospatial computer vision, unlocking mass adoption of Earth observation and enabling powerful predictive capabilities and resilience.

EARTH-1 will be Matter’s first satellite and provide the world’s first sub-meter hyperspectral and thermal imaging capability. Matter will soon announce EARTH-1's launch date. EARTH-1 will map and monitor Earth’s materials in real time, from mineral composition and vegetation health to atmospheric conditions. With this satellite, Matter is building the first global encyclopedia of Earth’s material composition – capturing the most detailed, multi-dimensional data across the planet.

Founding Team & Vision

Matter Intelligence was founded by former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) engineers Vishnu Sridhar and Thomas Chrien, and former Caltech scientist Nathan Stein. The team has decades of experience in developing advanced imaging technologies for space exploration, including Mars missions, and is now applying that expertise to revolutionize how we understand and protect our planet. The company’s CEO, Vishnu Sridhar, has led key NASA missions like the SuperCam on the Perseverance rover and REASON on the Europa Clipper deep space mission, and served as the Flight Director for the Mars Opportunity rover. Technical Director, Thomas Chrien, pioneered hyperspectral imaging spectroscopy, developed the first airborne hyperspectral broadband imaging spectrometer, and directed the U.S. Air Force ARTEMIS payload for TacSat-3, the highest resolution publicly known hyperspectral mission.

“Matter is building the most sophisticated hyperspectral sensors to ever study our planet, allowing us to uncover critical resources we can’t see and measure climate-driven costs in real time,” explained Shawn Xu, Partner at Lowercarbon Capital.

Company advisor Colleen Laughlin, former Director of the Defense Innovation Board, added, “We are in the middle of a new space race that will define the future, and Matter Intelligence is at the forefront of providing the technology we need to protect our national and economic security.”

Matter's seed round was led by Lowercarbon Capital, a global multi-billion dollar venture fund founded by Chris Sacca that backs kickass companies making real money slashing CO2 emissions, sucking carbon out of the sky, and buying us time to unf**k the planet. Partner Shawn Xu, who has led many of their software and geospatial investments, has joined the board.

For more information, visit www.matter.com or contact contact@matter.com.