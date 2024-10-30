Red River Bank Selects Q2 to Provide a More Modern Digital Banking Experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced Red River Bank has selected Q2 to deliver a cohesive digital banking experience for its consumer and commercial customers. Q2’s best-in-class, innovative digital banking platform will enable Red River Bank’s consumer and commercial account holders to seamlessly conduct banking transactions across mobile and online banking.

Founded in 1999, Red River Bank is a community bank headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, serving 28 banking centers throughout the state. With $3.0 billion in assets, Red River Bank chose Q2 to deliver a cohesive digital banking experience. Q2’s industry-leading single platform will allow the bank to serve consumer and commercial customers while also launching a new small business commercial offering to deliver more robust, sophisticated capabilities. In addition to modernizing Red River Bank’s suite of digital offerings, Q2 will enable the bank to deliver a unified and cohesive experience across all channels.

“We put a lot of thought into finding the right digital banking partner,” said Red River Bank’s Chief Innovation Officer Edwin Lagarde. “We were seeking a partner with a proven track record of producing consistent results for the financial institutions it serves. After reviewing the kinds of outcomes Q2 is delivering to its clients, and seeing the Q2 platform demo, we’re confident they’ll help produce the results Red River Bank needs to achieve our goals.

“Q2 checks all the boxes for us. As a community bank, we strive to offer the same experience as our larger competitors. As we expand our footprint, Q2 is the right partner to innovate and grow with us – and a partner we won’t outgrow.”

Q2’s VP of Product Management, Anthony Ianniciello, said, “Having a deep understanding of the way Louisiana customers want to bank, the founders of Red River Bank were driven to serve their customers’ unique needs. We are excited to partner with Red River Bank to provide a highly personalized banking experience for their customers and help them unleash a new level of innovation, accessibility and efficiency that will further delight their customers.”

For more information on Q2’s suite of digital banking solutions, please visit https://www.q2.com/products/digital-banking

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.