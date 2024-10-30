Augusta Health Selects MEDITECH Expanse to Support Growing Patient Population

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augusta Health (Fisherville, VA), an independent community hospital serving Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, has selected MEDITECH Expanse as its fully integrated EHR to enhance care for its growing patient population. With Expanse, Augusta Health will deliver a seamless patient experience across all care settings—including the hospital, physician practices, and home health—while providing a central patient portal for convenient care management. This strategic partnership aligns with Augusta Health’s mission to strengthen the health and well-being of all individuals by delivering inclusive, compassionate, and comprehensive care tailored to the diverse needs of its communities.

“At Augusta Health, we considered numerous factors in selecting our next EHR,” said Augusta Health VP and CIO Mike Canfield, FACHE. “We focused on well-rated systems with a proven history of success and a forward-looking approach. Our decision hinged on the potential for a strong partnership with MEDITECH, the total cost of ownership, and the overall functionality of the system, ensuring it meets the needs of our health system's size and complexity. We are confident in Expanse’s evolution; it is the platform of the future.”

As Augusta Health works towards creating a national model for a community-based health system, the organization is committed to providing patient-centered services that are comprehensive, compassionate, and specialized. The integration of MEDITECH Expanse represents a crucial step in Augusta’s ongoing digital transformation, enhancing the way patients receive care and streamlining operational efficiency with advanced solutions such as Labor and Delivery, Oncology, and Genomics.

Augusta is committed to health equity, recently winning two prestigious awards from the American Medical Association and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The new system will support Augusta's ambitious goals, including expanding access to care for underserved populations and improving health outcomes through innovative solutions such as Business and Clinical Analytics and Expanse Care Compass.

The impact of this decision extends beyond traditional healthcare services. Following the success of pandemic vaccination clinics and a mobile clinic reaching 14 locations, Augusta Health is dedicated to connecting with patients who have never sought care at the hospital before. By integrating these services, the organization aims to build meaningful connections within the community and gather valuable data to better meet patient needs.

“Our holistic approach to health includes a variety of community-focused initiatives,” explained Augusta Health Assistant CIO Leigh Williams. “From our fitness center and medical wellness center—one of the first certified in the country—to our farm offering fresh produce and cooking classes, we are committed to promoting health at every level.”

“Financial sustainability is also a crucial factor in our decision-making process. Expanse not only meets our clinicians' needs, but also supports our independence as a financially sustainable health system. Our leadership consistently emphasizes the importance of innovation, efficiency, and cost management, particularly amid ongoing staffing challenges.”

As Augusta Health expands its community clinic and Graduate Medical Education (GME) program, the health system remains focused on fostering relationships that enhance care delivery. “We are grateful for MEDITECH's commitment to more than just selling software; their mission aligns with our vision to prioritize community health,” said VP and CIO Mike Canfield.

MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters agreed: “Augusta Health has a long-standing and successful partnership with MEDITECH. Expanse is the platform that will support their goals, empowering them to transform the healthcare experience for its patients and the community and ensuring that quality care remains accessible and innovative.”

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.