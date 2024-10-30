D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Advisor to EverLine Coatings and Services on Its Strategic Investment from Red Iron Group

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to EverLine Coatings and Services, a leading commercial, asset-light services franchisor, on its strategic investment from Red Iron Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to EverLine Coatings and Services, a leading commercial, asset-light services franchisor, on its strategic investment from Red Iron Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to EverLine Coatings and Services (“EverLine” or the “Company”), a leading commercial, asset-light services franchisor, on its strategic investment from Red Iron Group (“Red Iron”). EverLine Founder & CEO, John Evans, will continue to lead the Company through his ownership of the business.

Based in Calgary, Canada, with U.S. headquarters in Houston, TX, EverLine offers various parking lot services, including striping and pavement maintenance, sealcoating, crack sealing, and repair. The franchise also offers specialized services including custom branded stenciling with durable traffic products, etc. Additionally, the brand has built a credible reputation among national accounts serving the pharmacy, retail, and convenience store sectors with interior floor coating applications for safety lines, slip-resistant, and protective epoxy floor coatings in industrial centers through its EverFloor Durable Systems brand division.

EverLine is the first franchise company to bring sophistication to the underdeveloped, highly fragmented line striping and pavement maintenance industry as a full-service provider, positioning itself as the premier choice for parking lot maintenance. Since its founding in 2012, the Company has seen significant growth with 350+ territories open and operating across Canada and the U.S. EverLine provides a much-needed solution for property owners and managers across North America looking for a professional, credible, communicative, and quality-focused line striping and pavement maintenance service provider.

“We are grateful to have worked with the D.A. Davidson team on this transaction. Their level of unwavering commitment to the process, breadth of relationships and franchise industry expertise proved instrumental. We are looking forward to continuing to execute on the compelling growth opportunity that lies ahead of us and are confident that partnering with Red Iron will help maximize our potential,” said John Evans, Founder & CEO of EverLine.

“We are very excited for John and the rest of the team at EverLine. It was a great pleasure for us to have served as the Company’s exclusive advisor and we’re grateful to have played a unique role in their ultimate journey towards becoming a preeminent services franchisor. We are committed to maintaining a relationship with the Company and look forward to tracking all their accomplishments with the Red Iron team,” commented Austin Black from D.A. Davidson.

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisors to EverLine. DLA Piper LLP served as legal advisor to Red Iron.

D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Group has a reputation for its depth of industry knowledge, breadth of capabilities, and tenacity of its senior professionals. Offering sector-specific expertise through a full-service platform, the team provides M&A, strategic advisory, and equity capital markets capabilities across several subsectors, including franchising & multi-unit services; active & outdoor; infant & juvenile; consumer products; ecommerce & marketplaces; and food & beverage. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.