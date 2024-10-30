DoorDash and Lyft Partner to Unlock Exclusive Benefits

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) and Lyft (Nasdaq: LYFT) today announced a partnership to offer benefits on both rides and local delivery. DashPass members will unlock monthly rideshare benefits at no additional cost, and eligible Lyft riders will receive a free trial of DashPass.

Starting October 30, DashPass members and Lyft riders can receive exclusive monthly benefits to save on both services, including:

5% off on-demand Lyft rides and 10% off scheduled airport rides (up to 4 per month combined) 1

2 free Priority Pickup upgrades per month 2

A 3-month free DashPass trial for new members3

And, just in time for the busy holiday season, DashPass members and Lyft riders who link their accounts by December 31, 2024 will receive an upgraded perk of 50% off up to 4 scheduled airport rides through the end of the year (up to $25 per ride),4 as well as 50% off one DoorDash order (up to $10).5

" Since the launch of DashPass, we’ve been focused on building a membership program that provides tremendous value by helping people save on everything from restaurant meals to groceries to entertainment,” said Prabir Adarkar, President and Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. " Members enjoy $0 delivery fees, and get streaming with Max included at no additional cost with the DashPass Annual Plan. Our partnership with Lyft, a leader in the transportation space, gives DashPass members yet another way to save on the things that matter most to them."

“ Lyft connects you to where you’re going, when you’re out on the town, and when you’re ordering in with friends at their place,” said Audrey Liu, EVP of Rider Experience at Lyft. “ With DoorDash, we’re continuing to give riders more reasons to choose Lyft every time through partnerships that serve amazing value and savings on everything from local delivery, to travel, and more.”

DashPass members save $5 per eligible order on average, and have saved over $10 billion globally since the launch of DashPass in 2018. With exclusive perks like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, as well as Max With Ads included at no additional cost for DashPass Annual Plan members, DashPass is the most affordable way to order on DoorDash and the largest membership program in third-party local commerce.

Serving riders is core to Lyft, and partnerships are one of the many ways the company adds value and enhances the rider experience. In 2023, approximately 20% of the company's rides had a direct connection to a partner. With this partnership, millions of DashPass members in the U.S. now have another reason to choose Lyft every time.

As part of their new collaboration, Lyft and DoorDash are unveiling their Nightlife Report highlighting the best cities for nightlife, based on ride activity and late-night ordering trends. The report provides insights into where people are going for a night out and what they’re ordering on the way home, offering a unique look at how cities come alive after dark.

DashPass members and Lyft riders can link their accounts here to unlock exclusive savings. DoorDash members can sign up for DashPass here to start enjoying Lyft savings and other members-only benefits today.

This partnership was embedded in Lyft’s 2024 financial directional commentary that the company most recently provided on August 7, 2024.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About Lyft

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about DoorDash and Lyft within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Lyft’s 2024 financial plans and partnership with DoorDash, and the benefits of the partnership and the contributions of each party. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in DoorDash’s and Lyft’s respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither DoorDash nor Lyft undertakes an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

1Save 5% off on-demand Lyft rides & Save 10% off scheduled airport Lyft rides: Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Maximum of 4 discounted rides per month in total for 5% discounted on-demand rides and 10% scheduled rides to an airport. 5% discount applies only to Lyft on-demand rides in Standard, Extra Comfort, XL, Black, or Black SUV modes booked via the Lyft platform and 10% discount applies only to Lyft scheduled rides to an airport. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Discount will be automatically applied on qualifying Lyft rides. Valid for U.S. users only. Offer is subject to the DashPass terms, the Lyft Terms of Service and the DashPass x Lyft terms.

22 Priority Pickup upgrades each month: Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account in order to redeem. Free priority pickup upgrade(s) limited to 2 rides per user per month. Offer will be applied automatically on qualifying Lyft rides. Valid for U.S. users only. Offer is subject to the DashPass terms, the Lyft Terms of Service and the DashPass x Lyft terms.

33-month free DashPass trial: Offer only valid for users that have not been subscribed to DashPass (whether on a free trial or paid membership) for at least a six-month period prior to linking their DashPass and Lyft account. Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account in order to redeem. Limit of 1 free trial period per customer. After the DashPass trial period ends, you will automatically be charged the then-current monthly DashPass membership fee (currently $9.99) plus applicable tax until you cancel. The DashPass membership fee will be charged to your preferred or any other payment method in your DoorDash account. DashPass benefits apply only on eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement, excluding fees and taxes. Subtotal minimums will be identified for each DashPass merchant on DoorDash. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. See DashPass terms here and cancellation instructions here. Offer is subject to the DashPass x Lyft terms. See further offer terms and conditions here.

4Save 50% off 4 scheduled airport Lyft rides (up to $25): Offer valid through 12/31/2024. Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account. Offer only valid for scheduled rides to an airport booked through the Lyft platform. Maximum value of discount is $25 per discounted scheduled ride to an airport. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Limit 4 per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Offer will be applied automatically on qualifying Lyft rides. Valid for U.S. users only. Offer is subject to the DashPass terms, the Lyft Terms of Service and the DashPass x Lyft terms.

5Save 50% off 1 DoorDash order (up to $10): Offer valid through 12/31/2024. Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account. Maximum value of discount is $10. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Apply discount by selecting promotion in wallet at time of checkout. Must be redeemed 21 days after linking your Lyft account. Valid for U.S. users only. Offer is subject to the DashPass terms and the DashPass x Lyft terms. See further terms and conditions here.