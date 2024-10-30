Cornerstone and Meta Launch Strategic Partnership to Power the Future of AI, Extended Reality and Immersive Learning

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a leader in workforce agility solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Meta (NASDAQ: META) to expand the capabilities of immersive learning and extended reality (XR), powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Ahead of Meta Innovation Day, the partnership will accelerate the democratization of immersive learning for the enterprise, with a focus on the integration of Meta’s AI advancements and further adoption of Meta’s core XR technologies and devices.

Cornerstone’s 25 years of leadership in learning and talent development combined with Meta’s investments in bringing XR to life and their innovative approach to AI will create more opportunities for organizations to close the workforce readiness gap and achieve workforce agility. Meta’s commitment to openly publishing its AI research has been elevating the industry, and both organizations have a strong commitment to ethical and responsible AI. Together, Cornerstone and Meta will revolutionize how organizations onboard, reskill, upskill and support their employees.

" Meta is committed to the accessibility of extended reality and artificial intelligence,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. “ Democratized access is key to scaling this technology, which is reaching a critical mass due to continued investment and innovation on both the hardware and software sides. Cornerstone Immerse and Immerse Companion is scaling content creation of personalized and human or ‘soft’ skills trainings thanks to GenAI, and we’re excited to continue working with Meta to advance this technology with their platform and hardware.”

“ This collaboration between Cornerstone and Meta marks a pivotal moment for the talent industry, where immersive AI-driven experiences aren’t just tools but catalysts for deep, transformative learning,” said Alicia Mokwa, Research Director, IDC. “ As XR and AI democratize access to skill-building, we’re witnessing the dawn of a workforce where learning is continuous, adaptable, and profoundly impactful. This partnership speaks to a future where the boundaries of physical and digital learning environments blur, giving organizations the power to cultivate agility and resilience at an unprecedented scale. It’s a leap toward a more dynamic, future-ready workforce.”

On November 5th at the Meta Headquarters, Cornerstone’s Chief Product Officer, Karthik Suri will present workforce agility and immersive learning experiences, along with demos of Cornerstone Immerse. For more information: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/resources/article/meta-innovation-day-quest-3s-meta-for-work/

To learn more about Cornerstone Immerse, check out: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/platform/immersive-learning/ and read more on Cornerstone’s recently launched Immerse Companion.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the potential of organizations and their people to thrive in a changing world. Cornerstone Galaxy, the complete AI-powered workforce agility platform, meets organizations where they are. With Galaxy, organizations can identify skills gaps and development opportunities, retain and engage top talent, and provide multimodal learning experiences to meet the diverse needs of the modern workforce. More than 7,000 organizations and 140 million users in 186 countries use Cornerstone Galaxy to build high-performing, future-ready organizations and people today.