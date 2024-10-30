Cornerstone Building Brands Partners with GRAMMY® Award-winning Trio Lady A to Help Rebuild Homes in Tennessee and Georgia Devastated by Recent Hurricanes

Cornerstone Building Brands and LadyAID, the philanthropic effort founded by GRAMMY® Award-winning trio and Cornerstone Building Brands Home for Good project ambassadors Lady A, have pledged an exterior building product donation to Habitat for Humanity. This donation of Variform® vinyl siding and Ply Gem® windows from Cornerstone Building Brands will help rebuild homes impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton in areas of Tennessee and Georgia – the home states of Lady A members Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott. To date, Cornerstone Building Brands has donated approximately $3.4 million in exterior building products and resources to help build or remodel more than 720 homes in 135 communities. (Photo by Alysse Gafkjen courtesy of Lady A)

Cornerstone Building Brands and LadyAID, the philanthropic effort founded by GRAMMY® Award-winning trio and Cornerstone Building Brands Home for Good project ambassadors Lady A, have pledged an exterior building product donation to Habitat for Humanity. This donation of Variform® vinyl siding and Ply Gem® windows from Cornerstone Building Brands will help rebuild homes impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton in areas of Tennessee and Georgia – the home states of Lady A members Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott. To date, Cornerstone Building Brands has donated approximately $3.4 million in exterior building products and resources to help build or remodel more than 720 homes in 135 communities. (Photo by Alysse Gafkjen courtesy of Lady A)

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Building Brands, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, and LadyAID, the philanthropic effort founded by GRAMMY® Award-winning country trio Lady A, have pledged a $50,000 exterior building product donation to Habitat for Humanity to rebuild homes in areas of Tennessee and Georgia impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

The product contribution to Habitat for Humanity will include Variform® vinyl siding and Ply Gem® windows from Cornerstone Building Brands. The products will be used to help repair and rebuild homes impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton, which caused destructive flooding in Tennessee and Georgia, the home states of Lady A members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. Through LadyAID, the vocal group works to support numerous initiatives locally, nationally and globally and has a history supporting disaster-relief efforts, including a donation following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“No matter where we are or where we perform, our roots will always be in Tennessee and Georgia,” said Lady A’s Hillary Scott, a Tennessee native. “It’s been devastating to see the sweeping damage of these super storms and their impact on our friends, family and the communities we call home. We felt compelled to help through LadyAID, and by partnering with Cornerstone Building Brands and Habitat for Humanity, we can support essential rebuilding and recovery.”

Susan Selle, chief marketing officer at Cornerstone Building Brands, said “Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton were historic storms that destroyed homes, businesses and entire neighborhoods across several states including Tennessee and Georgia. Community is the cornerstone of everything we do at Cornerstone Building Brands. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with LadyAID and Habitat for Humanity to provide essential exterior building products that will help rebuild and restore houses to create safe homes for families in need.”

This donation marks another milestone in Cornerstone Building Brands’ partnership with Lady A. Earlier this year, Cornerstone Building Brands named Lady A its Home for Good® project ambassador to bring more awareness to the affordable housing crisis. Lady A also joined Cornerstone Building Brands at the company’s Home for Good project home renovation in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to provide home renovations and improve the safety and comfort of an elderly couple’s home that needed critical repairs.

“The loss of a home can leave a family at their most vulnerable and place them in the most unimaginable situations,” said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. “Habitat for Humanity stands ready to help those impacted by the devastation of hurricanes Helene and Milton and walk alongside them on the long road to recovery. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Cornerstone Building Brands and LadyAID as we work together to help families rebuild their homes and their lives.”

With its headquarters in North Carolina, Cornerstone Building Brands has additional efforts under way to support residents in the Western part of the state who were devastated by Hurricane Helene. The company hosted a donation drive for hygiene kits and essential items that were delivered to North Carolina hurricane victims. It also launched a three-week company-match giving campaign that is raising funds to support American Red Cross hurricane-relief efforts.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and Repair & Remodel (R&R) markets. Our market-leading portfolio of exterior building products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes approximately 18,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play.

About Lady A

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio’s current single “Love You Back” follows 11 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly five billion digital streams. Known for their 11X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod. The LadyAID Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is their philanthropic effort intended to bring awareness to numerous initiatives around the world ranging from helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, as well as natural disaster aid and recovery. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit www.LadyAMusic.com.