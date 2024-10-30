Medically Home Selects SCP Health, Partners on Virtual Clinical Command Centers for Hospital-at-Home Programs

BOSTON & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medically Home, a tech-enabled services company operationalizing decentralized care to the home for patients, and SCP Health, a national clinical services provider, today announced a partnership to enable clinical command center services for health systems providing hospital care at home.

Medically Home is the established leader in hospital care delivered in the home, having pioneered the model along with the clinical, technological, and logistical operations nearly a decade ago. The new offerings will combine Medically Home’s experience with SCP’s deep clinical expertise and specialized providers. Health systems can benefit from scalable, flexible solutions to rapidly ramp up additional inpatient care capacity and meet the growing demand for hospital-at-home services.

“By partnering with SCP Health to deliver clinical care services enabled by our logistics solutions, telemedicine platform, and clinical model, we are creating a pathway for health systems to implement hospital-at-home care. This approach equips health systems with limited resources or those needing specialized clinical teams to quickly implement and scale their services," said Erin Bartley, Chief Operating Officer, Medically Home.

With over 50 years of experience, SCP Health is a leading clinical services provider for hospital and emergency medicine, making this development a natural extension of SCP Health's core capabilities. The Medically Home-enabled SCP Virtual Clinical Command Center houses a team of clinicians and registered nurses dedicated to providing 24/7 hospital-level care to patients inside their homes. The partnership offers clients a complete coverage model as well as options for staff-augmentation for health systems that rely on their own internal clinical team, enabling them to extend admitting hours, provide night and surge coverage, and scale their program more quickly and efficiently.

The SCP Virtual Clinical Command Center already supports two Medically Home health system partners to seamlessly implement programs tailored to their needs, serving over 500 patients in only six months, a faster growth rate than previous hospital-at-home program starts. This is significant at a time when patient demand for care outstrips many hospitals’ capacity.

Lisa Fry, President of Value-Based Care at SCP Health, said, “Medically Home, together with SCP Health can make a bigger impact for patients. Working together, we are better able to meet the evolving needs of patients and expand access to care in new and innovative ways.”

About Medically Home

Medically Home is a tech-enabled services company that enables health systems, physician groups, and payers to deliver advanced medical care in the home. Medically Home provides all that is needed including Cesia®, a first-of-its-kind care coordination, biometric monitoring, logistics and fulfillment platform, clinical advisory services, and fulfillment of the clinical services required for partners to deliver care in the home. More than 50% of all patients admitted for hospital-at-home care under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) waiver over the past three years received hospital care through a Medically Home-enabled program. For more information visit www.medicallyhome.com.

About SCP Health

SCP Health is a clinical company, passionately delivering exceptional patient care within the communities we serve by leveraging our clinical and operational expertise. A clinical services provider for emergency, hospital, and critical care medicine, we partner with clinicians, hospitals, and health systems to deliver high-quality, cost-effective patient care. Together, we heal.