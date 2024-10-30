1Kosmos Partnership with Carahsoft Awarded Login.gov Next Generation Identity Proofing Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) Worth up to $194.5M

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Kosmos, the company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced its partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corporation was selected by the General Services Administration (GSA) for a BPA to enhance identity proofing for Login.gov, the trusted authentication platform used across numerous federal agencies. Carahsoft Technology Corporation, was one of eight companies awarded a 10-year blanket purchase agreement worth up to $194.5 million by the GSA for the purchase of identity proofing technologies.

Login.gov was launched in 2017 to give users a single digital account for use across multiple Government sites. The objective of the BPA awarded to Carahsoft, in partnership with 1Kosmos, is to foster the development and implementation of next generation remote identity proofing solutions, aiming to extend digital access to a wide range of Government services for traditionally underserved populations. These include individuals with limited credit history, people with disabilities, rural communities, and others facing persistent poverty or inequality.

Carahsoft’s partnership with 1Kosmos was selected in several critical functional areas, including document capture, authentication and validation, and biometric comparison. Any solutions provided will adhere to stringent Federal cybersecurity requirements and privacy standards to ensure secure and reliable user verification processes.

“This partnership with GSA signifies a pivotal advancement in our commitment to enhancing the security and inclusivity of digital identity verification,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “We are excited to bring our technical expertise to this program, which will undoubtedly improve the user experience for millions of Americans interacting with the Government online.”

Under the agreement, 1Kosmos will provide identity proofing solutions which meet the specific needs of diverse user groups, integrating cutting-edge technology to address the complex challenges of digital identity verification. The deployment of these solutions will ensure that user privacy remains at the forefront of all interactions

For more information about 1Kosmos government solutions, please visit: https://www.1kosmos.com/government-solutions/.

