Rajant Corporation Donates $75,000 to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Rajant CEO Robert Schena and Dr. Todd Kilbaugh, Director of ECMO Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), reunite on the 1st anniversary of Rajant's World Music Benefit for CHOP. Their discussion highlights the significant impact of the hospital's ECMO department, its technologies, staff, and their combined abilities to help children and their families. On October 26th, 2023, Rajant held its sold-out World Music Benefit Concert for CHOP at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, which featured The Mavericks, Mariachi Rock Revolution, James Valenti, and Members of The No Name Pops. The $75,000 raised was donated directly to CHOP's ECMO Department to encourage and support their ongoing mission. You can show your support by donating now at https://rajant.com/mavericks/

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has donated $75,000 to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to support CHOP’s Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Center (ECMO), a vital facility that provides patients long-term breathing and heart support when all the standard treatments have been tried. The impact of this donation is profound, and it's a testament to the power of corporate philanthropy in making a difference in the lives of those in need.

“One of Rajant’s corporate responsibility initiatives is supporting the welfare of children worldwide. This donation furthers CHOP’s work as a world-class hospital that relies on philanthropic gifts to fund vital breakthroughs such as the ECMO Center,” shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena.

Rajant raised funds for this contribution in October 2023 during their fourth annual "Rajant World Music Benefit," a charity event that brings together music, philanthropy, and community. The Mavericks, The No Name Pops, Tequila Rock Revolution, and James Valenti performed at the event, entertaining the audience and inspiring them to support CHOP's ECMO Center. On the event’s anniversary, Robert Schena, CEO and Co-founder of Rajant, and Todd Kilbaugh, MD at CHOP, reunite for an exclusive interview offering a behind-the-scenes look at how this donation supports the technology and benefits the patients receiving this pioneering, life-saving treatment. Watch more here.

“We are grateful for Rajant Corporation’s philanthropic support of CHOP’s ECMO Center,” said Todd Kilbaugh, MD, a critical care physician with the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine and medical director of the ECMO Center at CHOP. “As a corporate partner, they support our life-saving technology and scientific advances in extracorporeal life support. The employees of Rajant have shown an ongoing commitment to philanthropy and have made a difference in the lives of some of our sickest patients. This event and its funding will help us deliver the best care today and tomorrow.”

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere with successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.