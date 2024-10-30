Ntracts Announces Partnership with DocJuris: Transforming Contract Lifecycle Management with AI-Powered Solutions for Healthcare Organizations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ntracts, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for healthcare, announces strategic partnership with DocJuris, an AI-powered contract review platform. This partnership is positioned to further drive Ntracts' best-in-class contract lifecycle management solution by streamlining the critical review and negotiation stages, providing greater accuracy and efficiency in contracting processes for clients of both companies.

Through this partnership, Ntracts will leverage DocJuris’ AI-powered contract review and playbook platform to complement its robust CLM capabilities, bringing advanced contract review and negotiation features to healthcare organizations looking to thoughtfully apply AI advancements that will fast-track their contracting processes without sacrificing compliance measures, making the process more efficient, reliable, and enjoyable.

“At Ntracts, we’re committed to simplifying the contract negotiation process for healthcare organizations—a process that is often intricate, unique, and resource-intensive,” said David Paschall, Chief Executive Officer at Ntracts. “Our partnership with DocJuris is grounded in the shared principle that AI should enhance human expertise, not replace it. By integrating cutting-edge AI technology from DocJuris into our platform, we’re excited to further support our clients in meeting their contracting and compliance needs.”

For healthcare organizations facing longer contracting cycle times, pressure to do more with fewer resources, and time-consuming manual tasks that often lack consistency and increase the risk of errors, this partnership delivers exponential efficiency improvements and streamlined processes.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

AI-Powered Contract Review: DocJuris’ platform analyzes contracts using customizable playbooks and instant markup capabilities, improving the speed and accuracy of the contract negotiation process.

DocJuris’ platform analyzes contracts using customizable playbooks and instant markup capabilities, improving the speed and accuracy of the contract negotiation process. Enhanced Negotiation: DocJuris’ negotiation heatmaps provide a visual representation of contentious contract terms, allowing for faster and more informed decision-making.

DocJuris’ negotiation heatmaps provide a visual representation of contentious contract terms, allowing for faster and more informed decision-making. Increased Efficiency: The partnership will help clients eliminate manual errors, reduce contract turnaround time, and improve compliance with industry regulations through advanced automation and tracking features.

The partnership will give clients the ability to launch DocJuris’ powerful AI solution directly from their Ntracts’ contracting workflows. Once DocJuris has analyzed and instantly marked up the contract against the client’s custom playbook, the completed document can be saved back to the same Ntracts workflow record, keeping all stages of the contract workflow up to date.

“DocJuris is excited to collaborate with Ntracts to bring AI-powered contract review to a broader audience,” said Henal Patel, CEO of DocJuris. “Our partnership is rooted in providing organizations with the AI tools they need to accelerate contract review and reduce bottlenecks in critical contract workflows.”

About Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, Ntracts optimizes the contract management process by identifying inefficiencies and mitigating compliance and financial risks, leading to enhanced operations in support of strategic initiatives.

Ntracts is committed to serving our customers’ compliance needs by continually incorporating built-in best practices that stay ahead of the ever-changing regulatory and technological landscape. Ntracts accelerates the contracting process by facilitating contract origination, automatically routing contract requests, and notifying responsible parties of critical performance milestones and expiration dates. Ntracts also provides advanced, user-friendly reporting tools for compliance, auditing, and tracking needs. To learn more about Ntracts, visit Ntracts.com

About DocJuris

DocJuris is an AI-powered contract review platform that simplifies and accelerates the review and negotiation process for legal and business teams. With customizable playbooks, heatmaps, and seamless integration with popular e-signature and document storage solutions, DocJuris enhances contract accuracy and reduces negotiation time.