OneDigital Resourcing Edge Partners with Wysa to Provide AI-Powered Mental Health Support for Employees

ROCKWELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneDigital Resourcing Edge (Resourcing Edge), a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) specializing in human resources solutions for businesses nationwide, is excited to announce a new partnership with Wysa, a global leader in AI-driven mental health support. This collaboration will provide all employees under Resourcing Edge’s current and future client base access to Wysa's AI-powered mental health platform, designed to enhance emotional well-being and support workplace mental health.

As mental health challenges continue to grow, businesses are recognizing the need for proactive solutions to ensure the well-being of their employees. By integrating Wysa's cutting-edge AI technology into its services, Resourcing Edge aims to address these concerns, offering 24/7, anonymous, and accessible mental health support to employees at all levels.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

AI-Driven Mental Health Support : Wysa's platform uses conversational AI to guide users through clinically validated techniques like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and breathing exercises. Employees can access support for stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues in real-time, privately, and without stigma.

: Wysa's platform uses conversational AI to guide users through clinically validated techniques like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and breathing exercises. Employees can access support for stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues in real-time, privately, and without stigma. Scalable for All Clients : Whether a company is large or small, the Wysa platform is scalable and available to all employees across various industries served by Resourcing Edge.

: Whether a company is large or small, the Wysa platform is scalable and available to all employees across various industries served by Resourcing Edge. Anonymous and Secure: Employees can engage with Wysa’s AI tools confidentially, ensuring they feel comfortable seeking help without fear of exposure.

“Our mission at Resourcing Edge has always been to support businesses by taking care of their most valuable asset: their people,” said Ted Crawford, CEO of Resourcing Edge. “Partnering with Wysa allows us to expand the types of solutions we bring to business owners and their employees. Wysa provides an innovative, accessible approach to mental health. We are proud to bring this resource to our clients and their teams.”

Wysa, which has been widely adopted by millions of users globally, is built with a focus on privacy and mental health outcomes. The platform has been validated through peer-reviewed clinical studies, showing its effectiveness in reducing anxiety, stress, and depression. With this partnership, Resourcing Edge further solidifies its commitment to promoting employee well-being and creating healthier, more productive workplaces.

This partnership also comes at a crucial time as more businesses are looking for scalable, tech-driven mental health solutions in light of the growing awareness around workplace mental health.