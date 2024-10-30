ASP Isotopes Inc. Enters Into Term Sheet With TerraPower, LLC for Construction of a HALEU Production Facility

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that it has entered into a term sheet with TerraPower, a nuclear innovation company and advanced nuclear energy developer, related to the construction of a uranium enrichment facility capable of producing High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) and the future supply of HALEU to TerraPower, as a customer of Quantum Leap Energy LLC (QLE).

The term sheet contemplates the preparation of definitive agreements pursuant to which TerraPower would provide funding for the construction of a HALEU production facility. In addition, the parties anticipate entering into a long-term supply agreement for the HALEU expected to be produced at this facility pursuant to which the customer would purchase all the HALEU produced at the facility over a 10-year period after the expected completion of the facility. It is anticipated that the definitive agreements will be assigned to ASP Isotopes’ wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy LLC (QLE). The term sheet contains non-binding and binding provisions, including a period of exclusivity during which ASP Isotopes will not negotiate with third parties for the supply of HALEU or work on another ASP technology-based uranium enrichment facility.

The Company is also in discussions with certain financial institutions to provide additional capital for this HALEU production facility, and all funding for this facility is expected to be non-dilutive to ASPI shareholders and QLE convertible noteholders.

During the next 30 years, global energy consumption will likely double(1). To meet 2050 climate goals, this must occur with a zero increase in carbon emissions. The advanced nuclear fuels required during the next 50 years are expected to differ significantly from those used in the last 50 years. Specifically, many small modular and advanced reactors in the future are expected to require HALEU.

The Company believes that its enrichment technologies can be deployed in a new HALEU facility for considerably lower capital costs, and in much less time, compared to the construction of an enrichment facility using a traditional centrifuge process of HALEU production. The Company has already constructed or is in the process of constructing three isotope enrichment facilities in South Africa. The first facility is expected to enrich Carbon-14 for use in healthcare and agrochemicals. The second facility is expected to enrich Silicon-28, which the Company believes will enable faster, more efficient semiconductors for use in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The third facility is expected to enrich Ytterbium-176, a critically important raw material used in the production of oncology therapies.

“Over the last several decades, the scientists at ASP Isotopes have developed some of the world's most advanced isotope enrichment technologies. This term sheet is further validation of our belief that ASP Isotopes can offer scalable and capital efficient technology solutions to the supply challenges which exist in global isotope markets” said Paul Mann, Chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes, and Chairman and CEO of QLE.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28 for enabling quantum computing; Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, Lithium-7 and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

