Acxiom and RafterOne Announce Full-Spectrum Salesforce Services Practice

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom, the global leader in customer intelligence and marketing enablement, today announced the integration of RafterOne, a Summit-level Salesforce services provider, into its operations.

In an ecosystem powered by AI and data, Acxiom and RafterOne’s combined capabilities and expertise deliver a robust, one-stop shop for all Salesforce needs. For brands looking to maximize their Salesforce investments, this expanded practice stands out by offering:

Single-Source Salesforce Expertise : Unified support, service and Salesforce solutions for every Salesforce Cloud – including Commerce Cloud, Sales Cloud, Mulesoft, Marketing Cloud and more – simplifying complexity, streamlining operations, boosting employee productivity, and reducing overhead.

: Unified support, service and Salesforce solutions for every Salesforce Cloud – including Commerce Cloud, Sales Cloud, Mulesoft, Marketing Cloud and more – simplifying complexity, streamlining operations, boosting employee productivity, and reducing overhead. AI-Powered Business Growth : Deep data, data management, and identity expertise enable brands to optimize Salesforce's AI for smarter customer intelligence, predictive analytics, and process automation from quote to fulfillment, driving personalized marketing, increased closed deals, higher conversions, and lasting loyalty.

: Deep data, data management, and identity expertise enable brands to optimize Salesforce's AI for smarter customer intelligence, predictive analytics, and process automation from quote to fulfillment, driving personalized marketing, increased closed deals, higher conversions, and lasting loyalty. Future-Proof Agility: A solid, scalable data and identity foundation ready to adapt to new market trends, technologies, and Salesforce innovations, keeping brands ahead of the curve.

A solid, scalable data and identity foundation ready to adapt to new market trends, technologies, and Salesforce innovations, keeping brands ahead of the curve. Privacy and Security at the Core: Decades-long leadership in privacy and security ensures brands can confidently and responsibly use customer data across the Salesforce ecosystem, maintaining compliance with global regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

“ Together with RafterOne, we’re rewriting the playbook on how brands harness the Salesforce ecosystem to drive impact, speed, and scale in a constantly evolving digital economy,” said John Watkins, Chief Operating Officer, Acxiom. “ This integration is a force multiplier, providing seamless, one-stop services, support, and solutions for brands seeking smarter strategies, deeper engagement, and faster growth and ROI.”

“ Our collaboration with Acxiom and RafterOne unlocks new possibilities for our customers,” said Stéphane Viallet, GM Alliances Global Agencies, Salesforce. “ By leveraging the full power of Acxiom’s unified services practice with Salesforce’s leading AI+Data+CRM platforms, we jointly transform today’s complex marketing challenges into competitive advantages, driving smarter decisions, deeper connections, and sustainable success.”

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud, Sales Cloud, Mulesoft, Marketing Cloud, and others are among trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

For more information about Acxiom’s Salesforce services practice, visit Acxiom.com/Salesforce-partnership.

About Acxiom

Acxiom® is the global leader in customer intelligence and stands at the forefront of AI- enabled, data-driven marketing. As part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), we specialize in high-performance solutions that boost customer acquisition and retention while fueling growth for the world's biggest brands and agencies. We transform omnichannel marketing strategies and execution using our AI-powered data and identity foundation, cloud-based data management, and martech and analytics services. For over 55 years, our teams across the US, UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico have helped businesses optimize their marketing and advertising investments while prioritizing customer privacy. Find us on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com, where marketing is made better.