Helfie AI Collaborates With Microsoft to Offer AI-Powered Mobile Platform to Microsoft Enterprise Customers

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helfie AI (“the Company” or “Helfie”), a global mobile health platform, has collaborated with Microsoft to offer Microsoft enterprise customers the ability to license Helfie’s cutting-edge health assessment tools directly through Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Helfie, which has the potential to achieve unicorn status, has also been accepted into the highly selective Microsoft for Startups Pegasus program, which is reserved for a small handful of startups with established product-market fit.

The Microsoft relationship marks a significant milestone in Helfie’s mission to revolutionize global healthcare access and participation. Helfie is a ground-breaking mobile platform powered by artificial intelligence that enables anyone with a smartphone anywhere in the world to check for a range of health conditions quickly and accurately with the support of health professionals. Helfie’s AI mobile platform is developed using extensive clinical datasets that result in its health assessment tools typically providing over 90% accuracy when checking for health conditions. The Company’s suite of products, including Vitals AI, Respiratory AI, STI AI, and Skin AI, harness multi-modal AI algorithms to analyze images, videos, and sound recordings for quick and accurate health assessments.

The collaboration provides Microsoft enterprise customers with the opportunity to gain streamlined access to check for health conditions, and the ability to quickly set up and integrate Helfie's AI-powered healthcare solutions within existing Microsoft environments. By utilizing Microsoft's dedicated NDm A100 v4-series GPU cluster in Azure Machine Learning, Helfie has achieved a remarkable reduction in its AI model training time from two weeks to just two hours. This marks a major step forward in the accessibility of advanced health tech for large organizations that enable them to provide their employees with tools to identify health concerns earlier and promote a healthier lifestyle.

"Collaborating with Microsoft has been instrumental in the accelerated development and scaling of our capabilities,” said Nikhil Sehgal, CTO of Helfie AI. “The drastic reduction in model training time has been critical to building faster and getting our product into the hands of users as part of our ambition to democratize access to healthcare through AI-powered mobile checks. The ability for Microsoft customers to license our solution directly through Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a game-changer for large-scale adoption of our technology.”

“Joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is a testament to Helfie AI’s innovation and impact in transforming how we approach health assessments on a global scale,” said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups. “We’re pleased to see Helfie use Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities to accelerate their mission and provide our enterprise customers with a powerful, easily accessible tool that empowers individuals to take proactive measures to be better informed about their health.”

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus program is an exclusive initiative designed to propel high-potential startups towards unicorn status. The program was launched by Microsoft just over a year ago, and it provides selected startups with extensive resources, including Azure credits, Go-to-Market support, technical resources, and unique benefits such as access to Azure AI infrastructure on dedicated GPU clusters.

“Helfie has been a part of Microsoft’s Founder’s Hub for quite some time, so to be invited to participate in the Pegasus program means we’ve proven that there is a significant need worldwide for our mobile platform and that we’ve delivered on the promise of our technology,” George Tomeski, CEO of Helfie AI. “Through our relationship with Microsoft, we are continuing to provide access to affordable health assessment tools with an accuracy that is backed by data science.”

Several of Helfie AI's products are now available on the Azure Marketplace, with direct licensing options for Microsoft enterprise customers.

About Helfie AI

Helfie AI was founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2021 and has expanded operations to Europe, North America, Africa and Asia with multiple active B2B partnerships with top tier companies already in place.

Helfie AI tackles two of healthcare's most fundamental challenges: the lack of participation in preventative healthcare and the under-utilisation of health data. Every facet of healthcare, starting with the quality and longevity of human life, can be dramatically improved if everyone actively participates in preventative health and if health data is actively utilized throughout the healthcare system.

The accessibility made possible by Helfie AI can significantly reduce the $7 trillion spent annually on treating preventable conditions.

Helfie AI's advanced AI technologies analyse pictures, videos, sound recordings or face scans to check for indications of potential health conditions. Helfie AI generates instant results and offers the user information and options on what to do next. Importantly, the user owns and controls all of the data provided as part of the checks.

More details on the checks Helfie can make are available at www.helfie.ai.