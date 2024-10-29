IKS Health Announces Partnership with Radiology Partners to Enhance Radiology Services with Care Enablement Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IKS Health, a provider of healthcare enablement solutions, announced its partnership with Radiology Partners (RP), a leading radiology practice in the U.S., through its owned and affiliated practices. By leveraging IKS Health’s innovative Gen AI-powered Care Enablement Platform, this collaboration aims to enable RP to streamline processes, improving access to critical imaging services. Technology-driven solutions will allow RP’s dozens of practices and more than 3,900 radiologists to offload non-clinical tasks to improve workflow and create capacity for teams to focus on clinical care, patient service and radiologist satisfaction as demand for medical imaging continues to grow faster than the available workforce.

"By reducing administrative burdens and optimizing processes, we are seeking to create an environment where radiologists can focus on what they do best—providing exceptional patient care—making RP a place where radiologists can choose to practice at the top of their license,” said Rich Whitney, CEO of Radiology Partners. “Our collaboration with IKS Health will allow us to streamline workflows, improve clinical capacity, and ultimately enhance our ability to deliver timely, high-quality care to our clients and patients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Radiology Partners in supporting their mission to transform radiology by providing outstanding patient care,” said Sachin Gupta, founder and CEO of IKS Health. “Our goal is to help relieve RP radiologists of administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on their core strengths—delivering excellent care and diagnostic insights,” concluded Mr. Gupta.

This partnership brings together the strengths of IKS Health and RP as both organizations continue to utilize leading technologies to drive innovation in healthcare, ensuring that practices are equipped to deliver excellence in patient care while maintaining operational efficiency.

About IKS Health

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare—spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens—so that clinicians can focus on their core tasks of care delivery. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS’s technology-enabled solutions and global workforce supports large health systems, medical groups and risk bearing entities across the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, though its owned and affiliated practices, is a leading radiology practice in the U.S, servicing more than 3,300 hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the nation. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovation across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us at @Rad_Partners.

