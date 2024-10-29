ODP Business Solutions Announces Renewal of Disney Institute Professional Development Courses Sponsorship

ODP Business Solutions (ODP), a leading supplier of workplace solutions and services, has renewed its sponsorship and is the 2024-2025 sponsor of Disney Institute Professional Development Courses. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODP Business Solutions (ODP), a leading supplier of workplace solutions and services, has renewed its sponsorship and is the 2024-2025 sponsor of Disney Institute Professional Development Courses. This relationship shows the commitment from ODP to business growth and continuing education through Disney Institute’s innovative curriculum. Courses in Disney’s Approach to Leadership Excellence, Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement and Disney’s Approach to Quality Service are offered at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts.

“We are proud to continue our sponsorship of Disney Institute Professional Development Courses. By expanding the knowledge base and skillsets of employees, companies are then more prepared to face the challenges of today’s marketplace. This perfectly aligns with our goal to provide businesses with inspired and innovative tools and resources to support their business needs,” said David Centrella, EVP & President of ODP Business Solutions.

All Disney Institute Professional Development Courses are carefully crafted to advise and train professionals, teams and organizations of all skill levels in the time-tested best practices of The Walt Disney Company, while encouraging collaboration with other professionals.

Following a three-pronged approach, Disney Institute coursework is taught based on business insights gleaned directly from Disney’s parks. Participants are introduced to seasoned Disney Institute facilitators, leaders and Cast Members who share first-hand knowledge of the insights in action. A highlight of the content is when participants go behind the scenes at Disney theme parks and daily operations to experience real and practical applications that can be brought back and applied to their own teams or organizations.

At Walt Disney World, Professional Development Courses are taught in Disney Institute’s all-new dedicated meeting and learning space, which the ODP Business Solutions® Workspace Interiors team helped bring to life. The innovative classroom is a testament to creativity and immersive learning. Designed specifically for Disney Institute Professional Development Courses, the welcoming space facilitates interactivity and highlights Disney’s storytelling prowess, all aimed at elevating professional development and learning experiences for a new generation.

Recently, Disney Institute leveraged cutting-edge technology to bring its vision for the new space to life. What started as a mere sketch on a napkin during a brainstorming session swiftly evolved into an innovative concept. Within just six months, this plan materialized into a one-of-a-kind environment conducive to experiential learning, where Disney experiences are combined with professional learning.

Creating the new space required vast collaboration with numerous partners, including ODP Business Solutions, a Disney Corporate Alliance and sponsor of Professional Development Courses. Leveraging the knowledge and experience of the ODP Business Solutions Workspace Interiors team, the room was carefully crafted to accommodate various learning preferences and styles, so that every individual feels comfortable and engaged. The team provided space planning and design including layouts, color choices, fabric finishes and recommended products and accessories. ODP Business Solutions utilized its extensive project management experience to assist Disney Institute with order placement, delivery, timing, staging process management and coordination of furniture and carpet installation.

Those interested in learning more about Disney Institute or participating in a Professional Development Course, visit disneyinstitute.com for more details.

About ODP Business Solutions:

ODP Business Solutions is a trusted partner with more than 30 years of experience working with businesses to adapt to the ever-changing world of work. From technology transformation, sustainability, innovative workspace design, cleaning and breakroom, and everything in between, ODP Business Solutions has the integrated products and services businesses need. Powered by a collaborative team of experienced business consultants, world-class logistics, and trusted brand names, ODP Business Solutions advances how the working world gets work done. For more information on ODP Business Solutions, visit www.odpbusiness.com.

ODP Business Solutions is a division of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP). ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.