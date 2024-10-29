Gillette and Movember: A Mustache-Raising Partnership for Men's Health

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 1, men around the world will go clean shaven and start growing mustaches for Movember, an annual global effort to raise awareness for men's health issues including prostate cancer. This November and December, Gillette is proud to support this movement as Movember’s exclusive grooming partner in the United States.

Gillette is reinforcing Movember’s mission by encouraging men to shave down at the start of the month and let their mustache grow, sparking important conversations and promoting a healthier future for men. And to put money where their mustache is, during November and December Gillette will make a donation to Movember for each Gillette product purchased.*

“Through Gillette’s partnership with Movember, we’re committed to making a difference by championing a cause that matters to our consumers,” said Mariana McQuattie, Senior Vice President of Grooming for Gillette, North America, “This November and December, when you buy Gillette, you’ll be able to enjoy an excellent shave while also supporting a great organization helping to change the face of men’s health.”

Did you know 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer 1? That’s why Gillette is focusing donations toward Movember’s fight against prostate cancer and urges men to prioritize their health by speaking with their doctor about prostate cancer screenings.

Ready to join the Movember movement? Whether you're aiming for a classic handlebar or a playful 'stache, Gillette has the tools to support your Movember journey from start to finish.

It's Mustache Time: Kick off November 1 with a precise shave using GilletteLabs, Gillette’s ultimate shaving experience. If you have existing facial hair, start by trimming it down with the King C. Gillette Beard Trimmer Pro.

Kick off November 1 with a precise shave using GilletteLabs, Gillette’s ultimate shaving experience. If you have existing facial hair, start by trimming it down with the King C. Gillette Beard Trimmer Pro. Grow Your Mustache: As your mustache grows throughout the month, keep it looking its best. The King C. Gillette Beard Trimmer Pro is perfect for shaping and maintaining your 'stache, while GilletteLabs ensures a clean-shaven neckline and jawline. Don't forget to pamper your facial hair with the King C. Gillette Beard, Face, and Hair Wash and Beard Softener.

As your mustache grows throughout the month, keep it looking its best. The King C. Gillette Beard Trimmer Pro is perfect for shaping and maintaining your 'stache, while GilletteLabs ensures a clean-shaven neckline and jawline. Don't forget to pamper your facial hair with the King C. Gillette Beard, Face, and Hair Wash and Beard Softener. Maintain & Admire: At the end of Movember, admire the transformation and share your journey on social media with @Gillette and @Movember. Together, we're raising awareness for men's health.

“While Gillette has partnered with Movember in countries around the globe, this year marks the first activation of our partnership with Gillette in North America, which continues to help amplify our mission, driving further awareness and funding for groundbreaking research and support programs,” said Tim Gnaneswaran, Country Director, USA for Movember. “Together, we’re encouraging men to take action, get screened, and stand united in the fight for better health outcomes.”

Men who participate in Movember are encouraged to share their weekly progress to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X, and tagging @Gillette and @Movember.

About Gillette

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams, and creams), skin care, aftershaves, antiperspirants, deodorants, and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit gillette.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Movember

Twenty-one years ago, a bristly idea was born in Melbourne Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men's health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life - sparking billions of important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men's health issues. Since 2003, the trailblazing charity has shaken up men’s health research and transformed the way that health services reach and support men, taking on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, with unwavering determination.

Our passionate community of global Mo's have raised over USD 1 billion for men’s health, funding more than 1,300 projects worldwide. This includes some of the largest global prostate cancer registries, driven by the real-life experiences of hundreds of thousands of men. Since expanding into mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has highlighted the need for stronger social connections, early recognition of mental health issues, and better support for men in distress. Their goal is to ensure men know how to address mental health challenges and that their support networks are ready to step in when needed.

Movember is committed to driving innovative research, cutting-edge treatments, and healthy behaviors while championing inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare tailored to diverse needs. Our vision is to break down health barriers, eliminate stigma, and ensure everyone has an equal chance at a long, healthy life. By advancing men’s health, we aim to create a ripple effect that positively impacts women, families, and society as a whole. To learn more, please visit Movember.com.

*For each purchase of select Gillette, Braun, and King C. Gillette Male Blades & Razors, Appliances, and Beard Care products (excluding Shave Creams, Shave Gels, Aftershave, Bevel, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, and The Art of Shaving) from October 27th, 2024 to January 4th, 2025, Procter & Gamble will donate $0.05 to Movember, in their fight against prostate cancer.

1 Source provided by Movember