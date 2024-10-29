HG Insights Partners with INFUSE to Elevate Demand Generation with Advanced Technology Intelligence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 90% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, today announced its partnership with INFUSE, a global B2B demand performance partner.

The partnership will provide a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to identify and engage key buyers, uncover competitive displacement opportunities, and allocate sales resources efficiently, as well as:

Strategically plan and execute effective GTM initiatives

Optimize territory and ABM account distribution

Enhance sales penetration, engagement-to-close ratios of target accounts, and account expansion efforts

Rohini Kasturi, CEO and Board Member of HG Insights said, “This partnership represents the first of several we have planned with solutions that complement HG’s existing domain expertise. By activating our unique technographic insights we are able to help our customers drive efficiency in any market and enable the best GTM decision-making. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative, AI-powered go-to-market solutions to empower our customers around the world.”

Unlock the Full Potential of Demand and Technology Intelligence

By combining INFUSE's demand generation expertise with HG's Technology Intelligence, customers can drive efficiency across GTM motions and make better business decisions.

By integrating HG data and leveraging INFUSE digital omnichannel demand strategies and programs, customers can gain an understanding of an account’s tech stack, uncover spend data IT categories and install footprint, engage with buying groups at target accounts in each buying stage, and accelerate pipelines.

Now, HG clients can accurately size markets with over 20 billion unique sources via HG Insights and drive engagement in your target market’s buying groups with INFUSE first-party data on more than 252 million B2B profiles.

Alexander Kesler, Founder and CEO of INFUSE said, "By merging INFUSE's demand generation expertise with HG's advanced Technology Intelligence, we’re equipping our clients to enhance their go-to-market strategies and make smarter business decisions. With HG Insights' expansive market data and our tailored omnichannel approaches, organizations can gain critical insights into their target accounts, engage effectively throughout the buying journey, and accelerate their pipeline and revenue. Together, we’re transforming the landscape of demand generation."

Achieve Success with a Single Source of Demand and Technology Insights

Plan your strategy: Discover growth opportunities, protect market share, and accurately allocate sales resources

Discover growth opportunities, protect market share, and accurately allocate sales resources Identify opportunities: Pinpoint prospect technologies and track accounts with a high propensity to buy

Pinpoint prospect technologies and track accounts with a high propensity to buy Optimize the buyer’s journey: Increase pipeline velocity, enhance conversions, shorten the sales cycle

Increase pipeline velocity, enhance conversions, shorten the sales cycle Activate demand: Engage key buyers and enable long-term growth, supported by 1200+ demand experts and real-time insights from the INFUSE Demand Accelerator

Drive Efficiency in Markets and Enable the Best GTM Decisions

As part of this collaboration, HG Insights customers can get access to INFUSE 100, which delivers 100 verified, nurture-ready leads to kickstart their demand generation efforts — free of charge.

This limited offer is designed to help HG Insights users activate technology insights from the platform and drive demand among qualified prospects to accelerate their growth. Learn more about this program here: hginsights.infuse.com/infuse100.

Learn More

Learn more about the HG Insights–INFUSE partnership here: hginsights.infuse.com.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 90% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, contract details, and AI maturity — to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

About INFUSE

INFUSE is a global, independent partner focused on B2B demand and revenue marketing performance.

At the heart of the company is an integrated demand generation engine powered by first-party data and built on AI to drive qualified interest in your business. This engine fuels omnichannel strategies and powers tailored programs to engage prospective buyers and accounts throughout their research journey. This modern approach has built a verified global audience of business and technology decision makers with precision targeting across geos, industries, and buyer and account profiles.

To optimize and deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance, INFUSE demand tools and professionals are available in 60+ countries, across all time zones.