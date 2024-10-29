The Montana University System Selects YuJa Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform to Serve 16 Institutions and More Than 40,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Montana University System (MUS), the state’s system of public colleges and universities, has selected the YuJa Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform for its 16 colleges that serve more than 40,000 students each semester – more than 90 percent of the state’s postsecondary population.

The system, which is governed by the Montana Board of Regents, was seeking a Canvas-integrated accessibility solution that scans content to detect accessibility issues, recommends fixes, and enables remediation. YuJa Panorama will provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessibility across MUS’s digital ecosystem. The Platform seamlessly integrates with the Canvas LMS to deliver accessibility scanning and on-the-spot remediation and YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines identify and enable correction of inaccessible content in documents and images. A real-time feedback system guides faculty through necessary improvements. Robust reporting tools provide detailed analytics on accessibility compliance, enabling institutional leaders to track their progress and improve their accessibility initiatives.

“The Montana University System is committed to fostering an accessible learning environment for its institutions. YuJa Panorama was designed to help systems and institutions create more inclusive digital content while streamlining the process for faculty and staff,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “In addition to providing tools institutions need to make their content accessible, YuJa offers flexible implementation options so MUS campuses can begin as they transition to the newly-adopted Canvas LMS, according to their individual timelines and requirements.”

Institutions in the system include: Montana State University Bozeman, Gallatin College Montana State University, Montana State University Billings, City College at Montana State University Billings, Montana State University Northern, Great Falls College Montana State University, University of Montana Missoula, Missoula College University of Montana, Bitterroot College of the University of Montana, Montana Technological University, Highlands College of Montana Tech, University of Montana Western, Helena College University of Montana, Dawson Community College, Flathead Valley Community College, and Miles Community College.

ABOUT THE MONTANA UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

The Montana University System (MUS) is the state’s system of public colleges and universities, which together serve more than 40,000 students statewide. Under the direction of the Montana Board of Regents, the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education ("OCHE”) provides strategic direction and coordinates the overall structure, function, and budget of Montana’s dynamic collection of post-secondary institutions. This includes leading public research and doctoral-level institutions and comprehensive 4-year and 2-year colleges and universities.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud-based platforms and applications for regulated sector clients, including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. The company empowers enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences, with legal headquarters in Delaware and primary offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Toronto, Canada.