Springboard and University of Arizona Continuing & Professional Education Partner to Equip Learners with High-Demand Tech Skills for Career Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard, a leading online learning platform, has partnered with University of Arizona Continuing & Professional Education (CaPE) to launch five new bootcamps designed to equip learners with in-demand tech skills. These programs, which will be delivered fully online, are designed to help working professionals and career changers gain expertise in the most sought-after fields in the technology sector, including data analytics, data science, machine learning, AI, UI/UX design and coding.

Applications are now being accepted for cohorts set to begin November 4 and December 9, 2024.

"Today's workforce is increasingly tech-driven, and it is crucial to provide learners with the skills needed to thrive in this evolving landscape," said Andrew Moers, president of consumer business at Springboard. "We're incredibly excited to partner with University of Arizona Continuing & Professional Education, an innovator in continuing education, to provide flexible, high-quality programs for learners looking to advance or change their careers. These bootcamps are designed to meet industry needs while empowering learners to succeed in a variety of tech roles."

Through this partnership, participants will have access to Springboard's comprehensive, market-driven curriculum, developed in consultation with tech industry experts and hiring managers. The bootcamps are structured to provide a flexible, self-paced learning experience, guided by one-on-one mentorship from industry professionals who guide learners through the course materials. Learners will work on real-world projects and create a portfolio to showcase their skills to potential employers. Each bootcamp includes career coaching aimed at helping learners understand the industry landscape and secure employment, including assistance with job search strategies, resume building, interview preparation and professional network building.

"The University of Arizona is committed to fostering lifelong learning and supporting career advancement for our learners," said Rebecca Cook, senior director of Continuing & Professional Education (CaPE) at the University of Arizona. "Our partnership with Springboard gives learners access to top-tier tech education in fields that are critical to the future workforce, preparing them for high-growth careers in tech."

The five boot camps being introduced as part of the partnership are:

Data Analytics Bootcamp : Participants will learn how to analyze complex data sets, draw meaningful insights, and communicate findings effectively using tools like SQL, Excel, Tableau, and Python.

Data Science Bootcamp : This program will focus on data-driven decision-making, covering statistical analysis, machine learning, and data visualization, with instruction in Python, R, and key data science frameworks.

Machine Learning Engineering & AI Bootcamp : Designed for learners interested in AI and machine learning, this bootcamp covers deep learning, neural networks, and algorithmic problem-solving, along with essential tools like TensorFlow and Pandas.

UI/UX Design Bootcamp : Participants will learn to create user-centered digital products, from conducting user research to wireframing and prototyping, while mastering design tools such as Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD.

Participants will learn to create user-centered digital products, from conducting user research to wireframing and prototyping, while mastering design tools such as Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD. Coding Bootcamp: This program covers the fundamentals of front-end and back-end web development, teaching learners languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and more advanced topics like APIs, databases, and frameworks such as React and Node.js.

The bootcamps are designed to be completed in 6–9 months, depending on the course and the learner's pace, with learners typically dedicating 15–20 hours per week.

Those who completed similar Springboard programs have received job offers from top companies such as Amazon, Google, IBM, and Microsoft. Those who successfully complete the University of Arizona CaPE bootcamps will receive a certificate of completion, further enhancing their credentials.

Prospective learners can learn more or enroll at careerbootcamps.ce.arizona.edu.

About Springboard

Springboard is an online learning platform preparing students for in-demand technology careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, with a mission of transforming lives through education. Springboard’s learning experiences are flexible and designed to fit into students’ busy lives while providing support from advisors and mentors. Since the company was founded in 2013, more than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive learning programs. Graduates have secured jobs with employers including Microsoft, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Salesforce and more. The company is based in San Francisco and has been named to the Inc. 5000 and GSV EdTech 150 lists. For more information, visit springboard.com or follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About University of Arizona Continuing & Professional Education

The University of Arizona Continuing & Professional Education provides high-quality, flexible educational opportunities for learners at every stage of life. The university offers programs designed to help learners advance their careers, gain new skills, and pursue lifelong learning goals. Through partnerships with industry leaders, University of Arizona Continuing & Professional Education delivers career-focused training programs that meet the needs of today’s rapidly changing job market. For more information, visit ce.arizona.edu.