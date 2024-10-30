Blackhawk Network (BHN) Partners with DoorDash to Expand Consumer and B2B Gift Card Offerings in the US and Canada

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the holiday shopping season, global payments leader Blackhawk Network (BHN) has announced its partnership with DoorDash to expand the food delivery platform’s US and Canadian gift card programs. DoorDash gift cards and eGift options are now available on Giftcards.com and other major stores and retailers across North America. DoorDash is also leveraging BHN’s SaaS-based B2B gift card program to offer gift cards in bulk to businesses looking to incentivize customers, reward employees, fundraise and drive brand engagement.

According to recent holiday research conducted on behalf of BHN, gift card spend is expected to account for 48% of respondents’ holiday shopping budgets this year—up from 39% in 2023. Dining, restaurant and food gift cards also consistently rank among the most popular gift card options each holiday season, making it the perfect time for DoorDash to offer more multi-channel options.

“At its core, DoorDash is a forward-thinking tech company consistently finding new ways to reach consumers and conveniently connect them with the brands they love,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at BHN. “Our new partnership with DoorDash will make both physical and digital DoorDash gift cards more accessible during peak shopping season while also extending its B2B gift card program applications. At a time when both consumers and businesses are seeking added value, we’re honored to help our partners, like DoorDash, leverage our unique end-to-end technology solutions to provide a better experience for their customers, drive engagement and acquisition, and ultimately grow their businesses.”

“We are continuously looking for ways to evolve our brand—to the benefit of consumers and our merchant partners,” said Oliver Davies, Head of Consumer Financials at DoorDash. “As businesses have caught on to the overwhelming popularity of gift cards, they are finding new, creative channels to apply and disseminate gift card rewards, gifts and more. The B2B gift card market offers a tremendous growth opportunity for DoorDash, and BHN is helping our brand to reach new audiences and tap those opportunities.”

BHN’s single global platform provides comprehensive end-to-end program management that solves for common pain points many businesses experience, including scalability, technology-first solutions and risk management. Its impressive network of B2B physical gift card and eGift options spans the retail, restaurant, entertainment, internet and mobile industries.

About Blackhawk Network

Today, through BHN’s single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world’s largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, egifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN’s network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.