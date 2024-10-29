Securiti to Empower Organizations to Build Safe, High-Performance Enterprise AI Systems with NVIDIA NIM Microservices

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securiti, the pioneer in data security, privacy, governance and compliance, today announced at Money 20/20 that it has integrated NVIDIA NIM microservices into its Securiti Gencore AI solution, to empower users in industries such as financial services to more easily and quickly build safe, enterprise-grade generative AI systems, copilots and AI agents, utilizing proprietary enterprise data safely in diverse data systems and apps.

Data security and AI governance are critical for highly regulated industries like financial services. Gencore AI accelerates GenAI adoption in the enterprise by making it easy to build AI pipelines using both unstructured and structured data from hundreds of data systems. The solution automatically learns data controls (like entitlements) in underlying systems and apply it at the AI usage layer, protect AI systems against malicious use, and provide full provenance of the entire AI system for comprehensive monitoring and controls.

NVIDIA NIM, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, is a set of easy-to-use microservices designed for secure, reliable deployment of high-performance AI model inference across clouds, data centers and workstations. Integrated in the Gencore AI solution is a breadth of NIM microservices for the latest AI foundation models, enabling organizations to easily choose the most appropriate NIM microservice for their proprietary data. The solution can be utilized in any of the hyperscalers or in a private data center.

Gencore AI provides the option to use any of the following NVIDIA NIM microservices with proprietary enterprise data:

Large Language Models:

Llama 3 70B NIM

Llama 3 8B NIM

Mistral 7B NIM

Mixtral 8x22B NIM

Embedding Models:

NVIDIA Retrieval QA Embedding NIM

NVIDIA Retrieval QA E5 Embedding NIM

NVIDIA Retrieval QA Mistral 7B Embedding NIM

Snowflake Arctic Embed NIM

Select NVIDIA NIM microservice options will be added as they become available.

Leveraging the rich library of connectors and unique knowledge graph, organizations can use Gencore AI to quickly and easily build safe end-to-end AI systems, or to provide key building blocks of GenAI projects. Key capabilities include:

Build Safe Enterprise AI Copilots : Build enterprise AI copilots, knowledge systems and apps, using NVIDIA NIM, that combine data from multiple systems, in minutes. Enterprise controls, like entitlements in data systems, are automatically learned and applied at the AI usage layer. Gain full provenance of the entire AI system, including data and AI usage, down the level of each file, every user, and all AI models and usage end-points.

: Build enterprise AI copilots, knowledge systems and apps, using NVIDIA NIM, that combine data from multiple systems, in minutes. Enterprise controls, like entitlements in data systems, are automatically learned and applied at the AI usage layer. Gain full provenance of the entire AI system, including data and AI usage, down the level of each file, every user, and all AI models and usage end-points. Safely Create Embeddings and Sync to Vector Databases : Quickly and securely create embeddings with NVIDIA NIM from data in SaaS, IaaS, private clouds, and data lakes and warehouses. Sync custom embedding into your chosen vector database, making enterprise data ready for large language models (LLMs) to use.

: Quickly and securely create embeddings with NVIDIA NIM from data in SaaS, IaaS, private clouds, and data lakes and warehouses. Sync custom embedding into your chosen vector database, making enterprise data ready for large language models (LLMs) to use. Curate and Sanitize Unstructured Data for Model Training : Easily assemble, curate, cleanse and sanitize high-quality data sets for AI model training and tuning with NVIDIA NIM.

Easily assemble, curate, cleanse and sanitize high-quality data sets for AI model training and tuning with NVIDIA NIM. Protect AI Interactions: The natural language conversation-aware genFirewall protects user prompts, responses and data retrievals from AI systems. The genFirewall helps moderate AI interaction to align with enterprise policies, protect against sensitive data leaks, and prevent attacks like prompt injections and jailbreaking instructions.

“GenAI is poised to unlock massive economic growth. However, a key challenge for realizing this potential in the enterprise is how to use proprietary data spread across hundreds or thousands of data systems, safely with the most suitable AI,” said Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President/General Manager, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Data Market Research and Advisory, IDC. “Securiti’s Gencore AI addresses this critical need in the market, enabling organizations to safely harness their data to deliver innovative new GenAI applications. The combination of Gencore AI with NVIDIA’s high performance NIM technology creates new opportunities for deploying enterprise AI.”

“NVIDIA NIM microservices is another example of how NVIDIA has remained at the forefront of AI innovation,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti AI. “We are excited to integrate with NVIDIA, helping deliver holistic solutions to enterprise organizations for building high performance, safe AI systems.”

At Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, Securiti will be demonstrating its use of NVIDIA NIM microservices to build a copilot chatbot that can retrieve data from earnings transcripts in the NVIDIA AI Pavilion.

