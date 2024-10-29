Xsolla and AurumDust Launch Charity Campaign With Ash of Gods: The Way to Support Games For Change

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce a collaboration with AurumDust, the developer of Ash of Gods: The Way. The company will donate 50% of the proceeds from selling the complete edition of the game to Games For Change. This campaign, running until December 31st, highlights Xsolla's mission to combine the joy of gaming with the power of giving.

"Gaming is not just about entertainment; it's a powerful tool for making a meaningful difference," said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. "Our partnership with AurumDust underscores our belief in the potential of gaming to foster positive change. Through this campaign, we're supporting Games For Change, an organization dedicated to using games to address critical issues in education, civic engagement, and social impact. The funds raised will go toward developing interactive experiences that inspire change, foster learning, and promote a better world. This cause is deeply personal and aligns with our commitment to social responsibility. Combining our passion for gaming with a cause that resonates with our core values enables our community to make a real impact while enjoying the games they love."

President of Games For Change, Susanna Pollack, expressed her excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Xsolla and AurumDust on this campaign. At Games For Change, we believe in the power of games and immersive media to drive social impact, and this initiative provides a unique opportunity for players around the world to contribute to meaningful causes while engaging with a captivating game like Ash of Gods: The Way. The funds raised will directly support our mission to empower game creators, support educators and students, and inspire real-world change through the medium of gaming."

See the AurumDust Campaign Here: https://x.la/gamesforchange-aog

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

About AurumDust

AurumDust is a video game developer known for creating turn-based tactical projects with deep narrative elements. Founded in 2016, the studio is dedicated to delivering immersive gaming experiences and expanding its franchise across multiple platforms.

About Games For Change

Since 2004, Games For Change (G4C) has empowered game creators and innovators to drive real-world change — using games and immersive media to help people learn, improve their communities, and make the world a better place. G4C partners with technology and gaming companies, nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies to run world-class events, public arcades, design challenges, and youth programs. G4C supports a global community of game developers working on using games to tackle real-world challenges, from humanitarian conflicts to climate change and education.

