South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Reappoints 9Rooftops as Marketing and Advertising Agency of Record

As SCPRT's Agency of Record, 9Rooftops launched Discover South Carolina, a marketing campaign designed to promote the undiscovered areas, destinations and niche product categories of South Carolina. To date, the campaign has generated more than 6.5 million trips to undiscovered South Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)

HILTON HEAD, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--9Rooftops, a progressive marketing, advertising and creative agency, has been reappointed as Marketing and Advertising Agency of Record (AOR) for the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (SCPRT).

“We are excited and proud to be chosen once again as SCPRT’s Agency of Record,” said Kevin Meany, President and CEO of 9Rooftops. “As a long-time resident and business owner in South Carolina, I am excited to continue a decade of work with SCPRT and to have the opportunity to create campaigns that truly connect with audiences and boost tourism. We look forward to continuing our partnership to highlight the iconic experiences and distinctive attractions of South Carolina.”

9Rooftops was first selected as SCPRT’s AOR in 2013 to support the agency’s efforts to foster sustainable tourism and economic development, while effectively marketing the state to increase visitation and improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians.

The following year, 9Rooftops launched Discover South Carolina, a marketing campaign designed to promote the undiscovered areas, destinations and niche product categories of South Carolina. To date, the campaign has generated more than 6.5 million trips to undiscovered South Carolina and has driven over $2.05 billion in projected hotel revenue that is directly attributable to advertising efforts. The Discover campaign has also won five awards across leading tourism competitions.

Along with Discover South Carolina, 9Rooftops also established the agency’s overall corporate branding; developed a marketing campaign with Darius Rucker, an American singer and songwriter and native South Carolinian; created the SC BBQ Trail, which established South Carolina as the birthplace of barbecue and features over 250 restaurants across the state; designed the SC Chef Ambassador marketing efforts with a Greatness Grown culinary video series and promoted South Carolina’s state parks with the Ultimate Outsider campaign.

With 9Rooftops’ support, over the last five years, the South Carolina tourism industry’s economic impact has increased by $4.5 billion. DiscoverSouthCarolina.com is the number one ranked website of all 50 state tourism websites and SouthCarolinaParks.com is the number one ranked website among all 50 state park systems websites. 9Rooftops and SCPRT have also achieved significant increases in critical media KPIs including:

12% Increase in VCR for online video

2X Higher CTR for paid search campaigns

2X Higher CTR for display and native advertising

20% Increase in CTR for Instagram

“9Rooftops has been a creative and innovative partner in our strategic marketing efforts, helping us support and advance the incredible growth of South Carolina’s tourism industry over the past decade,” said Duane Parrish, SCPRT director. “From enticing visitors with new flavors through our Chef Ambassador program to welcoming them to our charming small towns and undiscovered gems, to inspiring the adventurer in us all through the Ultimate Outsider program, 9Rooftops has helped us help the world discover South Carolina. We’re excited to continue collaborating with them to share everything South Carolina has to offer and to continue to bring more visitor dollars to the Palmetto State.”

As part of its reappointment, 9Rooftops will focus on evolving the existing Discover South Carolina campaign in a fresh way that still focuses on driving visitation to undiscovered areas of South Carolina.

ABOUT 9ROOFTOPS

9Rooftops is an award-winning integrated marketing agency that fuels ambitious brands with data-driven, breakthrough creative to stay ahead in today’s profoundly changing marketplace. With offices in the US and the UK, 9Rooftops is part of Eastport Holdings, an agency network that is a strategic partner to some of the world’s largest brands, including 35 Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit 9Rooftops.com, or follow 9Rooftops on LinkedIn, Instagram @9Rooftops, Facebook or X @9Rooftops.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF PARKS, RECREATION AND TOURISM

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is a cabinet agency assigned to operate and manage South Carolina's state parks, market the state as a preferred vacation destination and provide assistance to communities to develop recreation assets.