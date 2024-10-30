Vision RNG, Waste Connections, and Delta Gas Launch Landmark Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Kentucky

Vision RNG, in collaboration with Laurel Ridge Landfill, L.L.C., a subsidiary of Waste Connections, Inc., and Delta Gas, proudly announces the start of commercial operations at its new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facility located at the Laurel Ridge Landfill in Lily, Kentucky. The innovative new plant converts landfill gas into RNG, which is then injected into Delta Gas's pipeline network, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil-derived natural gas. (Photo: Business Wire)

CANONSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision RNG, in collaboration with Laurel Ridge Landfill, L.L.C., a subsidiary of Waste Connections, Inc., and Delta Gas, proudly announces the start of commercial operations at its new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facility located at the Laurel Ridge Landfill in Lily, Kentucky. The innovative new plant converts landfill gas into RNG, which is then injected into Delta Gas's pipeline network, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil-derived natural gas.

“This is an exciting milestone for Vision RNG and our partners,” said Bill Johnson, CEO of Vision RNG. “Bringing our first project with Waste Connections online ahead of schedule is a significant achievement, especially given the industry-wide challenges and delays affecting many projects.”

The facility at the Laurel Ridge Landfill processes approximately 2,250 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas (LFG), producing an estimated 450,000 MMBtu of RNG annually—the energy equivalent of 3.6 million gallons of gasoline. The RNG generated can be utilized in several beneficial ways, including:

Transportation Fuel: Suitable for compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles and other sustainable fuel applications.

Industrial Use: A substitute for traditional natural gas in industrial and commercial settings.

A substitute for traditional natural gas in industrial and commercial settings. Renewable Energy Production: Enables customers to generate electricity from a sustainable source.

Carbon Footprint Reduction: Assists companies in achieving sustainability goals by reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

The Laurel Ridge RNG facility exemplifies the collaboration between Vision RNG, Waste Connections, and Delta Gas, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing renewable energy to benefit the environment.

John Brown, the President of Delta Natural Gas, said, “We have enjoyed partnering with Vision RNG on this important project. While our parent company, Peoples Natural Gas in Pittsburgh, has served RNG facilities for several years, we are proud for this to be a first for our service territory in Kentucky.”

About Vision RNG

Founded in 2021, Vision RNG, supported by Vision Ridge Partners is a leading developer, owner, and operator of LFG to RNG facilities. VRNG has assembled a team of industry leaders and skilled professionals committed to harnessing and maximizing the benefits of landfill gas for our partners and the broader energy community. For more information, please visit visionrng.com.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non- hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.

About Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc.

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc., headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky, and its parent company, Peoples Natural Gas, are subsidiaries of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG). Delta is celebrating its 75th year serving homes and businesses in central and eastern Kentucky.