Top-Ranked Lajitas Golf Resort Chooses Agilysys Hospitality Software Solutions to Elevate Guest Experiences and Optimize Revenue Beyond Rooms

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Lajitas Golf Resort has implemented 14 Agilysys solutions to connect and modernize guest experiences property-wide. These solutions also work together to share data, insights and processes to improve staff efficiencies and optimize revenue across the resort’s many amenities. All 14 Agilysys solutions were implemented and in production use within a 48-hour period!

In addition to Agilysys software platforms for PMS, POS, Golf and Spa, Lajitas selected solutions that enhance payment efficiencies and security; enable mobile transactions and information access; improve check-in/check-out experiences; reserve dining and leisure activities; automate service requests; simplify retail and gift card purchases; and streamline sales and catering workflows. By offloading repetitive and administrative tasks, staff members now have more time to engage with guests, maintain operational consistency, and work more efficiently, especially during the off-season when resources are limited.

With its Black Jack Crossing golf course consistently ranked by Golfweek as the #38 Resort Course in The USA and the #1 Course You Can Play in Texas, as well as by Golf Magazine as the Most Beautiful Course in Texas, Lajitas attracts discerning guests. Located on a bluff 2,200 feet above the Rio Grande River and adjacent to Big Bend National Park, the property’s uniquely remote location delivers diverse experiences not only for golfers but also for families, bucket list travelers, wedding guests and conference attendees.

When Philip McLain, Director of Information Technology for Lajitas, was tasked with replacing and elevating technology systems and infrastructure across the property, his requirements were more stringent than most. He required software systems not only sophisticated enough to smoothly unify diverse, high-quality guest and staff experiences, but also delivered by a technology partner able to provide exceptional service, support, security and reliability in the resort’s decidedly remote location.

Mr. McLain approached modernization holistically, not only to optimize booking across the property’s hotel, private villas, lakeside cottages and boardwalk condos, but also to enhance revenue opportunities beyond rooms, encompassing golf experiences, dining, shopping, event planning and catering, weddings and a host of other options such as zip lining, equestrian activities, mountain biking, shooting range activities, hiking, stand-up paddle boarding and spa treatments. To accomplish this, he heavily weighted providers able to deliver software solutions property-wide to minimize the technology integration burden on his team as well as the overhead of managing multiple vendors.

Mr. McLain noted, “Our legacy PMS system was out-of-date, with inefficiencies and limitations that impacted our guests, employees and bottom line. We prioritized finding a solution able to be tailored specifically to our unique, remote destination, designed to be future-proof and able to expand and adapt with us. It also was imperative that we choose solutions intuitive and simple enough to be used easily by the seasonal staff that join our team each year.”

Mr. McLain also preferred a solution provider committed to working side-by-side with his team to understand each department’s processes, pain points and desires, and able to configure improvements compelling enough to win unilateral buy-in.

“After carefully evaluating all the options available to us, it became very clear that Agilysys has the technology, service and expertise we need to achieve our goals,” Mr. McLain explained. “The Agilysys team worked closely with us to consider our specific and unique requirements. The closeness of our collaboration and the experience Agilysys brought to the table gave us the confidence to implement 14 integrated solutions together at once to accelerate accomplishing our goals. The reality that Agilysys was able to work with us to configure and implement these solutions across our property in a matter of weeks is testimony to the level of insight and support we have received,” he added.

Mr. McLain emphasized that a commitment to exceptional service and teamwork strongly contributed to successfully modernizing systems across the property. “The organization and professionalism of the team that came out to our property for our implementation were unmatched. Their immediate attention to issues and changes large and small was amazing. Everyone’s communication was outstanding, and the fact that we were given contact numbers for everyone we needed, from managers to directors and even executives, showed us how dedicated Agilysys is to customers. Launching 14 products at one time was a massive undertaking. For that project to go as smoothly as it did speaks volumes of the skill and dedication of everyone involved,” Mr. McLain concluded.

Jeba Kingsley, Senior Vice President of Professional Services for Agilysys, commented, “Lajitas Golf Resort is known for singular, highly tailored experiences that reflect the remarkable qualities of its surroundings. The software solutions supporting guests and staff – both directly in front-line experiences and behind the scenes in back-office efficiencies – must be just as remarkable and ‘top-shelf’ as the resort’s environment. The same goes for the advice, service and support delivered to ensure ongoing technology excellence. We are proud to be the software provider chosen as the ideal partner for this property, standing out above others due to our ability to address its unique complexities. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with the stellar Lajitas IT team as they continue to elevate guest delight, staff satisfaction and revenue opportunities across this truly distinctive resort.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com