Viant Licenses Comscore Data for Training ViantAI

ViantAI will leverage Comscore’s site ranking and audience reach data, alongside Viant’s foundation of data, in the creation of media plans. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) today announced an expanded integration with Comscore, which will enable the use of its trusted audience data to train ViantAI, the world’s first fully autonomous media buying platform. This integration will allow ViantAI to leverage Comscore’s site ranking and audience reach data, alongside Viant’s foundation of data, in the creation of media plans, offering advertisers and agencies the assurance of insights from a respected measurement and analytics partner. By utilizing data-driven insights, ViantAI enables users to create and optimize media plans with greater precision and effectiveness in a matter of seconds.

“ViantAI is making AI-as-a-Service a reality for advertisers. As a strategic enhancement to our robust ViantAI platform, this partnership with Comscore provides an additional layer of reliable third-party data,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO of Viant Technology. “By training ViantAI with Comscore data, we’re reinforcing our credible AI-powered planning recommendations with trusted rankings and reach data, giving clients the confidence to make informed decisions.”

This expanded collaboration with Comscore underscores Viant’s commitment to equipping its clients with AI technology that provides reliable, actionable information to drive more effective media strategies, helping advertisers to navigate the complex and time-consuming media planning and execution processes.

“We're thrilled to integrate the industry's leading audience data with ViantAI, delivering groundbreaking solutions to the market that advertisers can trust,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “Our data equips advertisers with essential insights on digital audience reach and site rankings, all seamlessly within the ViantAI platform.”

This integration represents yet another advancement in Viant’s mission to deliver best-in-class technology and innovative autonomous advertising solutions. Viant continues to enhance its AI-driven advertising capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and accountability.

