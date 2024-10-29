Veritone to Manage and Monetize Court TV’s Expansive Digital Library

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced it will manage and monetize the expansive content library of Court TV. This marks a significant step in modernizing and streamlining the content management and distribution processes for the network, one of the most recognized brands in television.

Court TV, the popular multiplatform television network known for its comprehensive live coverage of the nation’s most compelling trials, boasts a massive archive of legal content that dates to the channel’s founding in 1991. With Veritone’s AI-powered Digital Media Hub (“DMH”), Court TV will be able to efficiently manage, organize and monetize this vast library. DMH provides a secure, cloud-based environment for content storage, search and retrieval that makes Court TV’s content readily accessible to its affiliate network stations, media professionals, partners and legal institutions.

In addition to content management, Veritone’s Content Licensing will enable Court TV to capitalize on new revenue opportunities by offering its unique content to an even broader audience, including more filmmakers, documentarians and podcasters, enhancing its reach and impact.

“Consumer interest in the real-life drama of true-crime programming is at an all-time high and the Court TV library is enormous, containing thousands of hours of coverage and footage from the nation’s biggest cases over the past 30 years,” said Ethan Nelson, Head of Court TV. “We believe Veritone’s Digital Media Hub and Content Licensing solutions will help us pursue and unlock new opportunities for monetization of the library and make the content even more accessible to audiences and partners alike.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Court TV in managing and monetizing their invaluable content library,” said Sean King, general manager, Media & Entertainment, Veritone. “Veritone’s Digital Media Hub and Content Licensing solutions are designed to streamline content operations and also unlock new avenues for revenue generation. This partnership underscores Veritone’s commitment to helping media organizations maximize the value of their content through innovative AI technology.”

Court TV’s adoption of Veritone’s solutions reflects the growing trend among media organizations to embrace AI-powered tools to enhance operational efficiency and content monetization strategies. As the media landscape continues to evolve, partnerships like this are critical to staying ahead in a competitive market.

To learn more about Veritone’s Digital Media Hub, please visit: https://nextjs.veritone.com/applications/digital-media-hub/

To learn more about Veritone’s Content Licensing, please visit: https://licensing.veritone.com/

