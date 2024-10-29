eGrowcery and Square Join Forces to Offer Best in Class Scalability to Retailers

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry white-label eCommerce platform, and Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, are joining forces to offer food retailers and others a comprehensive combined digital solution. With this integration, eGrowcery and Square are offering retailers the ability to deliver a lower total cost to customers, while maintaining “best in class” standards.

“We are very excited about our Square partnership and the opportunity to bring our combined strengths to independent retailers. The marriage of Square's innovative hardware and software with eGrowcery’s omni-channel platform creates a scalable, performance-driven winner that will greatly assist many grocers in reducing costs and growing market share,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

“Square’s technology pairs seamlessly with the eGrowcery digital commerce ecosystem, giving retailers the best of breed for online ordering, payments, marketing, and more,” said Vijay Vachani, Global Head of Partnerships at Square. “Together, eGrowcery and Square are enabling food retailers to offer an exceptional e-commerce experience, while delivering deep data reporting that gives businesses key insights into their operations.”

Retailers interested in learning more about the eGrowcery and Square solution can contact eGrowcery here.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.