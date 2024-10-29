Alorica achieves early wins with the most advanced AI solutions in the market through Google Cloud collaboration.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alorica Inc., a digitally-engineered, tech-enabled global customer experience (CX) leader, announced initial outcomes from its collaboration with Google Cloud, integrating best-in-class AI technology to further enhance the award-winning capabilities offered by Alorica IQ—the company’s digital and innovation practice focused on user journey, high-tech solutions and advanced analytics. By utilizing Google Cloud's Contact Center AI (CCAI), Dialogflow and Vertex AI, Alorica offers a robust AI platform that produces quality and natural conversations, data-informed insights into customer behaviors and preferences as well as optimal efficiency for its growing global workforce of 100,000+.

By integrating Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Dialogflow with Alorica’s platforms, the CX provider delivers exceptionally accurate and relevant responses based on the user’s intent. By blending these tools, virtual assistants and chatbots can continuously learn and adapt through every new scenario, making responses increasingly precise, natural and relevant over time as the digital tools learn from past interactions. Additionally, one of the unique aspects of this enhancement is Alorica’s use of Dialogflow’s model orchestration capabilities, which allows for dynamic, context-aware responses by switching between specialized models for a wide range of interactions, such as customer care, technical support, billing inquiries, or sales.

“ Through this collaboration with Google Cloud, we’re able to firmly distinguish ourselves in the CX industry, setting a new standard for engagement and productivity in customer interactions,” said Max Schwendner, Alorica’s Co-CEO. “ Essentially, we’re able to do a lot more for our clients and employees with less overhead. We’re predicting and exceeding customer demands quickly, correctly and comprehensively with the right balance of technology and personalized human touch, and we don’t need to invest exponentially in the infrastructure to achieve this.”

Since launching the enhanced version of AVA (Alorica Virtual Assistant) on the company’s website, there has been a 120% increase in engagement within a three-month time span compared to the traditional rule-based version of the chatbot. This has significantly impacted critical business areas, such as boosting Alorica’s recruiting efforts by attracting a more qualified and engaged pool of candidates, enabling the company to successfully deliver on its fill rate commitments to clients in a competitive labor market.

“ We are among the first adopters to fully leverage the power of Dialogflow and Google Cloud’s technologies including Vertex AI to drive digital solutions that go beyond delivering excellent CX to our clients,” said Mike Clifton, Alorica’s Co-CEO. “ We’re also applying these technologies within our own operations. The AVA Business Consultant, for example, has quickly become an essential tool for our Sales teams, drastically enhancing output and efficiency by automating and accelerating our proposal development and delivery process through the use of the advanced conversational AI chatbot. What used to take 12 hours to gather and create content as well as put together in-depth proposals, can now be done in even 30 minutes. This frees up time and resources to identify more opportunities that directly impact the bottom line.”

New features include:

Comprehensive AI Platform : Combines Dialogflow and Vertex AI to capture and process data faster and more comprehensively for deeper insights into customer behaviors and preferences.

Custom AI Models : Uses Vertex AI to develop and deploy tailored machine learning models that enhance performance and accuracy in customer-facing applications, such as customer support, predictive analytics and recommendations.

Dynamic Conversational Flows : Leverages Dialogflow's Conversation Designer to create complex and intuitive dialogues by supporting natural language processing (NLP) to produce natural interactions from virtual assistants as well as chat and voice bots.

Model Orchestration: Achieves the seamless integration and management of multiple AI models within a single framework with Dialogflow's model orchestration capability.

“ Digital transformation requires technology that helps businesses solve complex challenges unique to their industry,” said Brian Goldstein, GM, Data and Analytics at Google Cloud. “ In today's fast-paced world, collaboration is the fuel that propels Alorica forward. By utilizing Google Cloud’s leading technologies, Alorica will provide new tools that tackle complex challenges, accelerate innovation, and ultimately deliver more value to customers.”

Alorica IQ stands at the forefront of digital innovation, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet each client's unique needs and achieve desired results. With a strong emphasis on consumer-driven consulting, Alorica Advisory Services aims at boosting customer satisfaction (CSAT) and optimizing ROI. Complementing this, Alorica Analytics delivers actionable insights designed to improve performance and refine the customer journey. Alorica IQ’s comprehensive platform supports every phase of digital transformation, from enterprise cloud applications to emerging technologies. Additionally, AIQ Innovation Labs offers clients access to pioneering technology and a dedicated testing facility with industry-leading consultants to accelerate a digital-first strategy.

About Alorica

Alorica creates digitally-engineered, tech-enabled customer experiences (CX) at scale. As a full-service strategic CX partner, Alorica’s 100,000+ experts including agents, technologists and digital solutionists empower brands globally to offer tailored interactions customers crave. With our bespoke partnership network, we ensure our clients have access to the pioneering technology they need now and into the future to deliver a digital-first, human-focused approach designed to meet their unique business needs. With a proven track record of creating long-term loyalty, we bring operational excellence, actionable insights and CX leadership to our clients, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Alorica drives CX innovation for hundreds of the most reputable and progressive clients on the planet across diverse industries through our award-winning operations in 17 countries. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.