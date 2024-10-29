Calibrant Energy Selects ISNetworld® to Help Strengthen Contractor Management and Safety Standards

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Calibrant Energy, a leading provider of energy transition solutions, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. This decision follows Calibrant Energy’s acquisition of Enel North America’s distributed energy solutions business line and reinforces the company’s commitment to upholding the high safety standards established by the legacy team. Through the continued partnership with ISN, Calibrant Energy underscores its dedication to safety management and regulatory compliance as core components of its operational strategy.

“With ISN, we can ensure that contractors coming on site share our commitment to safety as a core value,” said John Schoeb, Head of Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality at Calibrant Energy. “This alignment gives us confidence in maintaining our ‘zero incidents’ goal, knowing we are working with contractors who prioritize safety as much as we do.”

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Calibrant Energy provides customized energy solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses and communities. With this partnership, Calibrant Energy reaffirms its safety-first culture, working closely with ISN to help ensure safety compliance and performance is upheld in all contractor-related activities. Calibrant Energy is also leveraging ISN’s CultureSight® program, included in the ISNetworld subscription, to measure and assess contractor safety-culture perception.

“ISN is proud to support Calibrant Energy as they continue their commitment to contractor safety and operational excellence,” said Brittany Surine, Senior Vice President at ISN. “Calibrant Energy can use ISNetworld to help ensure their contractors consistently meet the high standards required for success and safety in the energy industry.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Calibrant Energy

Calibrant Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of distributed energy solutions in North America. Founded by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group to accelerate the energy transition for large energy users, the company expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of Enel North America’s distributed energy business in 2024. With a robust portfolio of distributed solar, battery storage, microgrid, and EV charging projects, the company is at the forefront of developing some of the largest and most innovative behind-the-meter energy systems in the US and Canada. Backed by the global financial strength of the Macquarie Group, Calibrant Energy combines deep industry expertise with long-term partnership models to deliver sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.calibrantenergy.com.