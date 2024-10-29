Element Fuels Selects Bolo AI to Leverage AI-Powered Knowledge Management to Drive Better Decision-Making

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolo AI, the AI knowledge software company, today announced that Element Fuels Holdings, LLC, a company founded to develop and operate scalable, next generation clean fuels production, has selected Bolo AI Answers as its AI-powered knowledge management platform.

Element Fuels is building a new hydrogen-powered refinery and combined-cycle power plant at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Bolo AI’s platform will provide Element Fuels’ teams with instant access to critical knowledge, enhancing collaboration, efficiency, and decision-making.

“We conducted a successful three-month production pilot of Bolo AI Answers, and the results exceeded our expectations,” said Lance Medlin, EVP, Engineering, Operations, and Project Management of Element Fuels. “The tool demonstrated an impressive ability to understand and provide accurate answers to complex questions related to our highly technical documents within seconds. This platform will be a critical asset for our teams in engineering, legal, finance, and executive management as we advance the development of our clean fuels refinery.”

This strategic partnership will streamline operational knowledge and drive efficiency as Element Fuels works toward shaping the future of sustainable energy. “We’re excited to partner with Element Fuels and bring AI’s full potential to their knowledge management,” said Diti Sood, CEO of Bolo AI. “Our platform is designed to give teams the knowledge they need, when they need it, and we’re proud to be part of this groundbreaking project in the clean energy space.”

About Element Fuels

Element Fuels is a clean fuels producer advancing the energy transition through the development of a new hydrogen-powered clean fuels refinery in Brownsville, Texas. In development and planned to be operational in 2027, the Element complex in Brownsville will produce high octane, cleaner, greener fuels in the United States, with near-zero CO 2 emissions, utilizing the latest advanced technology from proven, best in class partners. Powered by world-class management and technology teams comprised of energy industry veterans, Element Fuels is setting a new standard for clean, green fuels production. To learn more, visit www.elementfuels.com.

About Bolo AI

Bolo AI is transforming how the energy industry manages knowledge with its AI-powered platform, built specifically to meet the unique demands of the sector. By structuring and delivering critical knowledge, Bolo AI helps organizations save time, boost productivity, and improve safety. Its proprietary energy-specific AI models enable faster access to information, reducing unplanned downtime and enhancing operational efficiency. To learn more, visit www.bolo.ai.