Tonic.ai Joins Forces with Google Cloud to Accelerate Software and AI Progress with Privacy-First Synthetic Data Solutions; Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonic.ai, the San Francisco-based company pioneering synthetic data solutions for software and AI developers, announced their availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This move, part of Google Cloud’s ISV Startup Springboard program, also establishes Tonic.ai as a Google Cloud generative AI partner. The company offers a suite of data transformation and management products that make enterprise data usable for AI and software innovation to accelerate engineering velocity and safeguard data privacy.

Tonic.ai’s availability on Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

As generative AI continues to transform industries, the demand for secure and compliant data has accelerated. Tonic.ai’s platform empowers organizations to create realistic, de-identified data that is safe for use with AI applications built on the Vertex AI platform or to fine-tune Gemini models. This collaboration addresses the growing demand for secure, privacy-compliant data, allowing AI teams to focus on building innovative models without the risks associated with leaking sensitive information.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Google Cloud to help our mutual customers overcome the acute data challenges that hinder AI initiatives from progressing beyond POC to production,” said Ian Coe, CEO & Founder of Tonic.ai. “Generative AI workflows have become the fastest-growing segment of our business. We are laser-focused on playing our part to accelerate a generationally important technological transformation and couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Google Cloud. Together, we are ensuring that enterprises can continue innovating and adopting generative AI while providing the utmost attention for the sanctity of their customer data.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Tonic.ai enables organizations to create synthetic, de-identified data that preserves the utility of real data while ensuring privacy and compliance, allowing users to safely use their proprietary data with generative AI systems and in lower environments, while ensuring regulatory compliance and customer trust. Seamless functionality with Google Cloud AI: Tonic.ai’s solutions work with Google Cloud services like the Vertex AI platform and BigQuery, so that businesses can manage their data and build AI systems within a unified cloud environment. This seamless workflow enables enterprises to scale their generative AI projects efficiently.

Tonic.ai’s solutions work with Google Cloud services like the Vertex AI platform and BigQuery, so that businesses can manage their data and build AI systems within a unified cloud environment. This seamless workflow enables enterprises to scale their generative AI projects efficiently. Streamlined availability: Tonic.ai’s availability on Google Cloud Marketplace streamlines the procurement process, allowing customers to leverage their existing Google Cloud commitments and budgets and use Tonic.ai’s solutions in their own Google Cloud environments.

“Bringing Tonic.ai to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the synthetic data solutions on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Tonic.ai can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Tonic.ai was selected to participate in the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program to help accelerate growth and innovation. To highlight the partnership, Google Cloud released a video showcasing how Tonic.ai’s synthetic data technology accelerates AI initiatives built on Google Cloud, making it easier for companies to manage and utilize data securely.

For more information on how to leverage Tonic.ai’s data privacy solutions with Google Cloud for generative AI, explore the offering on Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Tonic.ai:

Tonic.ai empowers developers while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, synthetic versions of their data for use in software development, model training, and AI implementation. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data transformation, de-identification, synthesis, and subsetting, in pursuit of its mission to make data usable. Thousands of developers use data generated with Tonic on a daily basis to build their products faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like eBay, Cigna, American Express, and Volvo, Tonic.ai innovates to advance its goal of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit https://www.tonic.ai or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.