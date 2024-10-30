KOSA Visits Aramco in Saudi Arabia

Joowan Lee (Front-Left), Founder and CEO of MegazoneCloud, Nabil A. Al-Nuaim (Front-Right), Digital and Information Technology Senior Vice President at Aramco, Joon Hee Joh (Back-Left), Chairman of KOSA and Sami Alajmi (Back-Right), Vice President of Industrial Security at Aramco, at the MOU signing ceremony (photo: KOSA)

DHAHRAN, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korea Software Industry Association ("KOSA") has announced that MegazoneCloud, its member, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, on October 13, 2024, at the Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab (SAIL) in Dhahran.

The MOU signifies potential collaboration in A.I. Cloud Research and Operations between MegazoneCloud and Aramco. KOSA and MegazoneCloud proposed 'Korea's Sovereign-A.I. & Cloud Model' to drive the Kingdom's economic growth and technological innovation with Aramco.

KOSA visited Aramco that day with MegazoneCloud and five (5) early-stage companies. The visit was joined by Joon Hee Joh, Chairman of KOSA, Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Aramco, Nabil A. Al-Nuaim, Digital and Information Technology Senior Vice President at Aramco, and Digital and IT senior management along with representatives from various public and private sector in-Kingdom.

After a welcome message by Nabil A. Al-Nuaim, Joon Hee Joh gave a speech, followed by MegazoneCloud and five (5) Korean early-stage companies invited by Aramco including FuriosaAI, ESTsoft, Upstage, Wrtn, and FutureMain which showcased their cloud-based A.I.-related digital technologies.

Joon Hee Joh, Chairman of KOSA, commented, "The global focus on Saudi Arabia and Aramco goes beyond the energy industry, with A.I. and digital technologies leading innovation across all sectors. We expect to accelerate digital transformation across the Middle East through cooperation with Korea's leading and innovative tech companies."

In addition, Chairman Joh mentioned, "KOSA has established the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) office which aims to support Korean companies entering the MENA market. Through our efforts, we are committed to making the Republic of Korea a global AI powerhouse (A.I. G3).”

Supported by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea, KOSA has led global market programs, such as industry-leading companies, SMEs, and startup collaboration models. KOSA will expand its partnerships to accelerate its members' go-to-market globally.