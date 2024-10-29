Transforming Procurement with Certinal eSign's Unified Digital Transaction Management: Unlock Efficiency, Compliance, and Cost Savings

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the economy tightens, organizations can’t afford to let outdated document processes stall growth. Every department – from Procurement and Contract Management to Sales, Finance, and HR – relies on secure, efficient eSignatures to close deals and complete processes. That’s why ISM and Certinal have joined forces to deliver a can’t-miss webinar on November 6th, 2024, at 1 PM EST titled: “Transforming Procurement with Digital Transaction Management: Unlock Efficiency, Compliance, and Cost Savings.”

Get ready to hear from procurement leaders Petr Hurab, Group Procurement Manager, Controlling & eSourcing at Selecta, and Lenushka Parannath, Head of Procurement at Bidvest International Logistics. They’ll be sharing real-world case studies on how they saved millions and replaced legacy eSignature vendors with Certinal’s modern solutions to streamline operations across their entire organizations.

In this session, you’ll learn how Digital Transaction Management, powered by AI-driven eSignatures, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), and Webforms, can help your entire team achieve:

Unmatched Operational Efficiency: Automate repetitive tasks to speed up workflows in every department, from Sales to HR.

End-to-End Compliance Assurance: Meet regulatory demands seamlessly, whether you're managing contracts, vendor agreements, or employee paperwork.

Significant Cost Savings: Discover how these companies slashed expenses, replacing costly legacy solutions with Certinal to optimize their budgets.

“By implementing AI-powered tools like Certinal’s eSign and CLM solutions, we’ve achieved substantial cost savings – millions in annual reductions – and transformed procurement operations to be faster, more customer-centric, and impactful across departments,” said Petr Hurab, Group Procurement Manager, Controlling & eSourcing at Selecta. “This isn’t just about procurement; it’s about creating value for our customers and optimizing workflows organization-wide.”

“Certinal was up and running within hours, delivering immediate savings and dramatically improving our internal processes,” shared Lenushka Parannath, Head of Procurement at Bidvest International Logistics. “The personalized support and rapid deployment allowed us to extend efficiency gains beyond procurement to create a seamless, streamlined customer experience across every touchpoint.”

Whether you’re a procurement professional or a business leader in any department that handles critical documents, this session is designed to give you tools for immediate impact across your entire organization. Led by Certinal’s Vice President of Customer Success, this webinar promises actionable insights for organizations ready to future-proof their operations.

Key Takeaways:

Resolve bottlenecks effectively across departments

Strengthen compliance standards and governance

Boost efficiency with streamlined, digital-first processes

Cut costs and improve total cost of ownership

Don’t miss this chance to gain strategies that will keep your organization competitive, regardless of economic conditions.

No Cost to Attend – Just Priceless Value

Click Here to Book Your Seat

About Certinal

Certinal, a subsidiary of Zycus the pioneer in Cognitive Procurement, with over 21 offices globally. Certinal was created to offer a top-tier Digital Transaction Management solution that is user-friendly, secure, and compliant in 80+ countries. We provide a one-stop solution to large enterprise customers, complying with various security standards and regional regulations and ensuring seamless & efficient digital transactions worldwide.

Recognized as a “Leader” in IDC MarketScape Worldwide eSignature Software 2023, Certinal is also a “Strong Performer” in Gartner Voice of Customer for providing a better overall experience. We are the sole eSignature vendor awarded Gartner’s prestigious “Customer First Badge” and offer superior support at no extra cost. Discover Certinal’s groundbreaking AI-powered eSignature solution, seamlessly merging innovation with productivity.