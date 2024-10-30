NetJets and Signature Aviation Announce Landmark Partnership for First New-Build Facility in Las Vegas

COLUMBUS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetJets, the global private aviation leader, and Signature Aviation, operator of the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, broke ground last week on a cutting-edge facility in Las Vegas—the first-ever new-build collaboration between the companies. The extensive campus at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) will feature a custom-designed NetJets exclusive-use terminal, NetJets Service Hub™, and two hangars. Projected to be operational by 2027, this state-of-the-art space will allow NetJets to augment aircraft access and elevate the day-of-travel experience for its customers—respectfully referred to as “Owners” by the company—flying to or from the western U.S. and beyond.

The new NetJets-only terminal will present Owners with an inviting lobby, dedicated parking, and vehicular ramp access for seamless arrivals and departures. NetJets Service Representatives will also be on site to greet and assist Owners and support Crewmembers.

The latest of NetJets’ strategically located aircraft maintenance facilities, this new NetJets Service Hub will have an expansive hangar attached to the private terminal and operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Like many of the other NetJets Service Hubs across the globe, this facility will be home to a robust inventory of aircraft parts and a dedicated team of aviation specialists committed to ensuring NetJets’ aircraft are pristine, maintained to the highest standards, and mission-ready, further enhancing Owners’ access to reliable private travel. The second hangar on the campus will be used by NetJets’ subsidiary Executive Jet Management, the world’s largest aircraft management and charter company.

In addition to the advantages afforded NetJets Owners, this joint development project will generate hundreds of construction jobs and dozens of full-time operational positions, spurring economic growth and enriching the Las Vegas community.

“ NetJets has eagerly anticipated breaking ground on the extraordinary Las Vegas facility we are building with our valued partner Signature Aviation,” said Patrick Gallagher, President, NetJets Aviation. " This new campus will amplify the industry-leading service and aircraft access our Owners expect and deserve, while simultaneously creating job opportunities for residents in the region.”

“ We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, dedicated private aviation terminal at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in collaboration with NetJets,” said Tony Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, Signature Aviation. “ This milestone is a testament to the longstanding partnership between our organizations and a shared mission to provide safe, seamless, and exceptional experiences to our guests in every moment.”

The announcement of this significant partnership and recent inaugural groundbreaking further demonstrates each company’s commitment to global service excellence and local community advancement.

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets has been setting—and exceeding—industry standards for more than 60 years. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. The NetJets portfolio of distinctive companies, encompassing NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners, and QS Security, offers a variety of customizable travel solutions, including shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services, and specialized security services. This comprehensive suite of solutions is why so many of the world’s most discerning travelers choose NetJets generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connections and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique network-wide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit signatureaviation.com.