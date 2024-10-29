OPEX® Sure Sort® X Warehouse Automation Solution Offers Alliance Entertainment Speed, Efficiency, Flexibility, and Support

MOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for document, mail, and warehouse automation, has installed its new Sure Sort® X Automated Sorting System at an Alliance Entertainment warehouse in Kentucky.

Sure Sort X offers speed, efficiency, a compact footprint, and versatility in handling sorting jobs of different sizes for Alliance Entertainment, a worldwide distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics.

As the largest distributor of physical media worldwide, Alliance Entertainment serves a vast network of resellers and retailers. The implementation of Sure Sort X marks a significant enhancement in Alliance’s already robust supply chain, allowing it to meet increasing demand with greater speed and flexibility.

“As the leading distributor of physical media, we are constantly seeking ways to improve our operational efficiency to meet growing market demands. While we have multiple product specific sorters, the Sure Sort X has the ability to handle all of our product lines, including larger product configurations that previously had to be sorted manually,” said Warwick Goldby, Chief Operating Officer, Alliance Entertainment. “Our product matrix has increased significantly as we diversify, and we now offer toys, accessories, collectibles, and electronics in addition to vinyl records, DVDs, Blu-ray and Video Games. Sure Sort X is able to handle 90 percent of our inventory, based on product size, streamlining our fulfillment operations and helping us maintain our market leadership across physical media, toys, and electronics.”

Based on the popular, award-winning OPEX Sure Sort® system, Sure Sort X has been designed to provide a reliable and robust solution to handle nearly all customer-sortable products, including smaller, larger, and heavier items than Sure Sort.

“We designed Sure Sort X based on feedback from customers,” said Drew Stevens, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at OPEX. “We take pride in creating the best customized solutions for every one of our partners in addition to best-in-class training and customer support to help companies deliver on their goals.”

Both Sure Sort solutions are automated put wall systems designed for peak efficiency, using advanced iBOT® sorting robots to quickly sort a wide variety of SKUs in a single pass. Watch video for more features.

The vertical design of Sure Sort with iBOTs allows a smaller footprint in the warehouse, making Sure Sort and Sure Sort X the industry’s most versatile, scalable, configurable, and cost-effective automated sorting solutions.

Additionally, OPEX provides clients with expert training and support every step of the way.

“The system was up and running in about two months,” said Goldby. “It was so well thought out. The OPEX team provides a lot of training, support, and handholding to help make things smoother.”

For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how they conduct business.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has nearly 1,500 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.