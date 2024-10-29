VanEck Partners with Kiln to Power Institutional Staking for VanEck’s Solana Strategy

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asset manager VanEck announced a strategic partnership with Kiln, a leading digital asset rewards platform, to power staking within VanEck’s overarching Solana Strategy. VanEck’s Solana Strategy includes a range of products, such as ETNs, ETFs, and more, offering regulated exposure to Solana. With the inclusion of Solana staking, the partnership provides investors with a simpler way to gain exposure to the Solana network.

With this collaboration, VanEck institutional investors can integrate Solana staking into their portfolios without the technical complexities of directly managing or staking SOL tokens. VanEck customers will benefit from Kiln's strong track record on Solana, managing over 2.5% of the network with competitive rates through Jito-Solana integration all backed by SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure.

VanEck’s Solana Strategy offers investors exposure to Solana with the added security and simplicity of traditional financial products, helping to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the expanding Solana ecosystem. As a regulated and accessible investment opportunity, VanEck’s Solana Strategy provides a straightforward entry into Solana, a key cornerstone of the digital assets market with a capitalization exceeding $70 billion as of October 2024. Following the surge in structured digital asset products such as BTC and ETH ETFs in 2024, the launch of institutional staking within VanEck Solana Strategy marks another significant milestone in expanding institutional access to the crypto markets.

Menno Martens, Crypto Product Manager at VanEck, expressed confidence in Kiln’s capabilities: “Kiln’s excellent track record on many blockchains, including Solana, and institutional capacities ensures we can deliver a product that meets institutional standards.”

Laszlo Szabo, Co-Founder and CEO of Kiln, commented on the partnership: "VanEck is setting another milestone with its Solana Strategy and product offerings. We’re excited to join them in providing seamless access to staking features for institutional investors."

The partnership with VanEck is part of Kiln’s mission to democratize value creation in the digital assets ecosystem and underscores Kiln’s commitment to providing enterprise-level solutions that support the growing demand for innovative structured products, such as ETNs, ETFs, and ETPs.

About Kiln

Kiln is the leading staking and digital asset rewards management platform, enabling institutional customers to earn rewards on their digital assets, or to whitelabel earning functionality into their products. Kiln runs validators on all major PoS blockchains, with over $8.6 billion in crypto assets being programmatically staked and running over 4% of the Ethereum network on a multi-client, multi-cloud, and multi-region infrastructure. Kiln also provides a validator-agnostic suite of products for fully automated deployment of validators and reporting and commission management, enabling custodians, wallets, and exchanges to streamline staking or DeFi operations across providers. Kiln is SOC2 Type 2 certified.