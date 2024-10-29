Axient, Recently Acquired by Astrion, Secures OTA for Resilient GPS Constellation Development

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axient, recently acquired by Astrion, has been awarded a Performer Agreement through the Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) between the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) and Space Systems Command. This award will support the U.S. Space Force (USSF) mission by developing a cutting-edge Resilient GPS (R-GPS) satellite constellation. The initial contract begins with a six-month preliminary design phase. Follow-on contracts could include a capability demonstration, followed by delivery of eight R-GPS satellites by 2028.

Dave Zolet, CEO of Astrion, commented on the significance of this award: “This contract reflects our team’s dedication to providing innovative, mission-critical solutions to safeguard our nation’s most vital assets. By advancing the R-GPS constellation, we are not only addressing current vulnerabilities but are also shaping the future of resilient space infrastructure for both military and civilian use.”

The on-orbit R-GPS satellites will generate and transmit GPS signals to ensure the continuation of core military and civilian missions, even during conflict. The innovative design guarantees transparency to end users, allowing them to maintain current GPS capabilities without interruption. A critical requirement of the R-GPS system is its ability to broadcast signals that are fully compatible with existing user equipment.

Dan Benjamin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Astrion’s Space Division, emphasized the strategic importance of the program: “With growing concerns about the vulnerabilities of current constellations, the USSF and Department of Defense (DoD) are developing strategies to bolster the resilience of the Global Positioning System and enhancing the existing infrastructure by leveraging smaller, cost-effective satellites.”

The R-GPS satellites will provide the U.S. military with additional sources of Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) data– an essential asset for both military and civilian operations. The DoD has identified the program as a high-priority initiative requiring immediate advancement.

The R-GPS program is being executed under the new “Quick Start” rapid acquisition authority granted to the DoD by Congress, enabling the fast-tracking of high-priority projects without waiting for formal budget approvals.

Axient is partnered with three companies as subcontractors—K2 Space Corporation, Radiance Technologies and Strategic Technology Consulting.

About Axient

Axient, recently acquired by Astrion, advances defense and civilian missions across aerospace and cyberspace through multi-domain test and analysis, mission engineering and operations, and advanced technologies. We partner with our customers to address their most critical challenges and design innovative solutions that transform obstacles into breakthroughs, accelerating assured performance. With deep expertise in defense and aerospace, Axient delivers mission-enabling technologies that empower our clients to move at mission speed. To learn more about how Axient can accelerate possibilities for your organization, visit www.axientcorp.com.

About Astrion

Astrion delivers the difference that empowers our customers and nation to take on what’s next. Astrion stands as a partner for progress, providing cutting-edge solutions and services that boost preparedness, optimize performance, and ensure mission success. Astrion embraces a forward-thinking spirit to tackle critical challenges across cybersecurity, digital solutions, mission support, science & engineering, and test & evaluation to support defense and civilian customers. For more information, please visit www.astrion.us.