Newmont Receives First Battery-Electric Large Mining Truck

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (“Newmont”) today announces the commissioning of its first battery-electric large mining truck at the Cripple Creek and Victor (CC&V) mine in Teller County, Colorado, U.S. The vehicle, dubbed the Early Learner Cat® 793 XE, is an important milestone for Newmont, made possible through its strategic alliance with Caterpillar Inc.

" The arrival of the Early Learner Cat 793 XE underscores our ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our business,” said Natascha Viljoen, Chief Operating Officer at Newmont. " As we look toward the future, our focus remains on creating a safer and more productive mining environment and this battery-electric large mining truck is one more step we are taking to further advance our safety and sustainability commitments.”

Currently, surface and underground mining diesel combustion machines are responsible for a significant portion of Newmont’s carbon emissions. Introducing innovative solutions like the Early Learner 793 XE at the mine-site level demonstrates our ongoing commitment towards reducing emissions.

“ As the mining industry navigates the energy transition, we know a diverse set of solutions will be required for our customers to achieve their operational and sustainability objectives,” said Denise Johnson, Group President of Resource Industries, Caterpillar. “ We are excited about our collaboration with Newmont and working with them to truly understand the implementation and impact of the Early Learner 793 XE at CC&V.”

Newmont and Caterpillar will focus on validating and testing the Early Learner 793 XE. These efforts will provide insights into how mining operations can incorporate battery-electric large mining trucks, setting a new standard for the industry.

