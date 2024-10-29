Hecker Fink LLP Expands 26,782 Square Feet with Empire State Realty Trust for a Total of 54k Square Feet at the Empire State Building

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced last week that it signed a full floor, 26,782 square foot expansion lease with law firm Hecker Fink LLP for a total of 53,779 square feet of office space across two floors at the iconic Empire State Building (ESB).

" We're excited to expand to a second floor of the Empire State Building, an iconic building that has been our home for the past seven years,” said Sean Hecker and Julie Fink, founding partners, Hecker Fink LLP. “ This expansion reflects our continued growth as a market-leading trial and litigation firm, as well as our dedication to providing exceptional legal representation to our clients.”

The Empire State Building is a fully modernized landmark that offers newly built office space equipped with ESRT’s premier indoor environmental quality and sustainability measures. The building features more than 65,000 square feet of unmatched amenities which include eight in-building dining options, a tenant-only fitness center, conference center, and the Empire Lounge with a 400+ person all-hands space, basketball/pickleball court, and two golf simulators.

“ Many tenants grow with us so they and their employees benefit from our portfolio’s convenient location, amenities, and modernized buildings. In fact, we have signed 293 expansion leases with existing tenants, for a total of 2.8 million square feet since our IPO,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at ESRT. “ We are very pleased that Hecker Fink will expand their office space with us at the Empire State Building.”

Ira Schuman of Savills represented Hecker & Fink in the lease negotiations. Shanae Ursini of ESRT and Scott Klau, Erik Harris, and Neil Rubin of Newmark represented the property owner.

More information about the Empire State Building, and current office availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” features its iconic Observatory that was declared the #1 Attraction in the World – and the #1 Attraction in the U.S. for the third consecutive year – in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of September 30, 2024, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 7.8 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 732 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC and any failure of the conditions or events cited in this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Leasing