Nova Clean Energy Announces Execution of Key Contracts for 1 Gigawatt of New Wind Power in Texas

CHICAGO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nova Clean Energy (“Nova” or the “Company”) today announced it has executed interconnection agreements and related high voltage equipment supply contracts for a portfolio of wind power projects in Texas. The project portfolio, once fully built out, will deliver up to 1 GW of native clean power to Texas consumers at a time when the Texas power grid is experiencing unprecedented growth in electricity demand.

On-site construction of the power generation facilities will commence in late 2025, and Nova expects to start delivering power in the winter of 2026. Nova is also in the final stages of similar agreements covering an additional 500 MW of solar and storage in Texas.

Commenting on the announcement, Ben Pratt, President of Nova, said, “We are very pleased to reach this important milestone for much-needed Texas power generation. Demand growth in Texas only shows signs of accelerating, and ‘lead time to power’ is now a major concern for many large customers. Nova is proud to play a role in delivering clean native power where and when the Texas market needs it most.”

The portfolio comprises multi-phase projects located in the Delaware Basin and the central Gulf Coast areas of the State, both ideally situated to meet fast-growing demand from oil and gas, petrochemicals, green fuels, as well as data centers. As with the majority of Nova’s nationwide portfolio of development projects, this wind portfolio includes co-located battery storage.

Since its formation in early 2022, Nova Clean Energy has grown rapidly and is currently developing more than 7 GW of projects across 10 U.S. states. Nova’s project pipeline has more than 50% wind power with a balance made up of solar and a combination of standalone and co-located battery storage. Nova is majority-owned by Bluestar Energy Capital with co-investor Great Bay Renewables.

About Nova Clean Energy

Nova Clean Energy (Nova) is a U.S.-focused wind, solar, and battery-storage developer with offices in Chicago and Austin. Since its formation in 2022, Nova has been executing on its plan to deliver 10 GW of renewable power by 2030 through a combination of develop/own/operate, develop/sell, and develop/build/transfer with utility partners. The Nova team comprises approximately 25 professionals with a multi-decade track record in delivering major power projects across the U.S. Nova is a portfolio company of Bluestar Energy Capital. Follow Nova Clean Energy on LinkedIn.

About Bluestar Energy Capital

Bluestar Energy Capital (BEC) is a global renewable energy investment company focused on development platforms and project development capital. BEC delivers investable clean energy projects at scale through its regional development platforms: Nova Clean Energy, LLC, BEA Renewables, and Noveria Energy. BEC is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Dublin, Ireland. Follow BEC on LinkedIn.