GoodwillFinds Expands Partnership With Seel to Offer an Integrated Worry-Free Shopping Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodwillFinds, the online e-commerce platform transforming the future of purpose-driven resale, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Seel to offer “Worry-Free Purchase,” an all-in-one program that covers all of their post-purchase issues, further simplifying the worry-free shopping experience.

Now with the Worry-Free Purchase option presented at checkout, GoodwillFinds customers can opt into one program that offers hassle-free, no questions asked returns. This enables them to get a full refund on the products if the order doesn’t arrive as described, including loss and damage to any purchases in transit, all while simultaneously offsetting the carbon footprint associated with e-commerce supply chains.

GoodwillFinds and Seel first partnered in November of 2023 to offer GoodwillFinds customers the option to return items that have fit or quality issues for a full refund from Seel. This partnership marked a big step forward for GoodwillFinds in meeting their customers’ changing shopping preferences, and being able to offer returns. Now, with Worry-Free Purchase, GoodwillFinds streamlines the experience even further by bundling Make It Returnable with Seel’s on-time delivery guarantee, which enables shoppers to protect the shipping journey of their purchases, into one offering.

Seel’s partnership with GoodwillFinds marks the first time that Seel is making Worry-Free Purchase available to its customers. The partnership underscores that retailers alike are looking for one solution that removes all the friction from making a purchase, and interest for greater adoption of Worry-Free Purchase is already strong.

“There is an inherent risk in online shopping that has long been difficult to solve for,” said Jim Davis, CRO of GoodwillFinds. “Our initial partnership with Seel was instrumental in enhancing the customer experience and giving us a competitive edge in the resale market. Now by offering an integrated post-purchase program, we take another step toward streamlining the GoodwillFinds shopping experience. Seel’s advanced technology is the obvious choice for retailers looking to keep pace with consumers’ changing needs.”

“At Seel, we use a proprietary AI algorithm and data-driven insights to offer a superior worry-free shopping experience for consumers that is also easy and affordable for retailers,” said Mo Chen, CTO of Seel. “Worry-Free Purchase seamlessly integrates with GoodwillFinds to offer something that today’s consumers crave: simple and worry-free shopping. And while our expanded collaboration continues to offer peace of mind to GoodwillFinds shoppers, it also underscores Goodwill’s mission to allow more resources to be allocated toward their social programs. We’re thrilled to evolve our work with GoodwillFinds and to continue bringing our innovative solutions to the forefront of the secondhand market. Together, we aim to make secondhand shopping easier and more delightful for all shoppers, while enabling Goodwill to advance on the social mission.”

About Seel

Seel offers a Third-Party Refund (3PR) program that helps global merchants offer worry-free shopping experiences to their customers. By offering superior post-purchase benefits to shoppers and cost saving for merchants, Seel is powering frictionless and sustainable shopping experiences for Goodwill, Poizon, Shoplazza, and more than 2,000 global e-commerce businesses.

About GoodwillFinds

GoodwillFinds eCommerce, Inc. is a social enterprise comprising a re-commerce technology platform and second-hand marketplace under license from Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Proceeds from sales on GoodwillFinds directly benefit the communities from which the items were initially sourced, fueling local programs for workforce development and job training. The ecommerce platform is designed to modernize the resale shopping experience, providing personalization and thoughtful recommendations, while furthering Goodwill’s initiative to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to gain independence through the power of work. GoodwillFinds is also good for the planet, powering the circular economy by keeping billions of pounds of goods in use, offering consumers a sustainable way to shop nationwide. GoodwillFinds is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, registered in the US under EIN: 87-1302020.