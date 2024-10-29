Reorg Rebrands to Octus: The Unrivaled Source for Global Credit Intelligence and Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reorg, the leading provider of global credit intelligence and data, announces it is renaming and rebranding itself to be, Octus. Revealing a new brand identity that better captures the breadth and depth of the company’s capabilities across the entire credit lifecycle, Octus reflects the company’s market leadership supporting the world’s leading buy side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms. From deal origination and primary issuance to performing, stressed and distressed credit, Octus is the essential source for data and insights across all aspects of sub-investment grade credit.

“ Octus embodies the expansive scope of our offerings and underscores our commitment to deliver unparalleled insights, data and workflow to everyone involved in the high yield, leveraged loan and private credit markets," said Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Octus.

This transformative rebranding marks a pivotal moment for the company. As financial markets continue to evolve, Octus’ innovative approach and customer-centered design philosophy positions it to play an increasingly important role in providing critical intelligence and data to decision makers across the capital markets.

Proof of Octus’ market leadership:

Comprehensive coverage of the global credit market: On a daily basis, Octus publishes, on average, over 250 news stories and sector insight alerts by reporters, financial analysts and legal analysts spanning the entire credit lifecycle, from performing credit to post-reorg situations. Year to date, Octus has published more than 50,000 credit-related stories, including primary market covenant analysis on 98 percent of high-yield issuances during Q2 and Q3 2024.

On a daily basis, Octus publishes, on average, over 250 news stories and sector insight alerts by reporters, financial analysts and legal analysts spanning the entire credit lifecycle, from performing credit to post-reorg situations. Year to date, Octus has published more than 50,000 credit-related stories, including primary market covenant analysis on 98 percent of high-yield issuances during Q2 and Q3 2024. Growing subscriber base: Over 35,000 industry professionals, and counting, look to Octus as their go-to resource. Octus clients include 100 percent of the top 10 Bulge Bracket Banks, the top 10 asset managers and CLO managers, and 88% of the AM Law 50 firms, along with all of the “magic circle” – the five most prestigious London-based multinational law firms.

Over 35,000 industry professionals, and counting, look to Octus as their go-to resource. Octus clients include 100 percent of the top 10 Bulge Bracket Banks, the top 10 asset managers and CLO managers, and 88% of the AM Law 50 firms, along with all of the “magic circle” – the five most prestigious London-based multinational law firms. Global expansion: Today, Octus has more than 650 employees worldwide, including more than 300 credit, legal and data analysts and debt capital markets subject matter experts, and nearly 150 technologists focused on application development, quality assurance, data engineering, UI/UX, cybersecurity and AI.

Today, Octus has more than 650 employees worldwide, including more than 300 credit, legal and data analysts and debt capital markets subject matter experts, and nearly 150 technologists focused on application development, quality assurance, data engineering, UI/UX, cybersecurity and AI. Unrivaled commitment to tech innovation and AI: Octus leverages market-leading, AI-integrated technologies and proprietary models to help the editorial team publish faster and cover wider – resulting in 99 percent content accuracy and 50 percent faster publishing speeds. Using natural language queries across hundreds of thousands of intelligence articles and data sets, Octus subscribers can use CreditAI by Octus™ to simplify complex scenarios and click through to the underlying intel used to source responses. Since its inception, CreditAI has answered over 10,000 clients’ credit-related questions.

“ Over the past decade, the company has experienced massive growth and as the business evolved, our brand did not. We took a holistic view of the brand as part of the company’s evolution to demonstrate the depth, breadth and value we bring to our customers globally in corporate credit,” said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer at Octus. “ The name Octus reflects how we empower our customers to make faster, more confident decisions at all stages of the credit lifecycle. And, as we scale our workforce to support our rapidly growing customer base, we’re confident the company’s positioning at the intersection of finance, media and technology will continue to attract high-caliber talent.”

"The Octus platform is an essential part of our teams' daily routine. From alerts in our inboxes to the FinDox™ database and portal on our screens, we are constantly using the data provided to ensure we stay aware of our company results and how the market thinks about these. The company has experienced impressive growth and expansion into new services. We are now waiting and excited to see what comes next," adds Octus client, Gauthier Reymondier, Partner, Bain Capital Credit.

THE MEANING BEHIND THE OCTUS BRAND

The name, Octus, is inspired by oculus, Latin for eye, and speaks to the company’s ability to reveal insights and unlock truths that accelerate critical decisions and fuel decisive action across financial markets. Octus allows the company to showcase its value across the full credit lifecycle, enabling our audiences who seek clarity in a complex market to see inside credit. The firm worked with Prophet, a global marketing consultancy, on the re-branding.

ABOUT OCTUS

Founded in 2013, Octus, formerly Reorg, is the essential credit intelligence and data provider for the world’s leading buy side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms. By surrounding unparalleled human expertise with proven technology, data and AI tools, Octus unlocks powerful truths that fuel decisive action across financial markets. Visit octus.com to learn how we deliver rigorously verified intelligence at speed and create a complete picture for professionals across the entire credit lifecycle.