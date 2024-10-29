FarmboxRx Partners with Unite For HER to Give Breast Cancer Patients Access to Free, Healthy Food Nationwide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FarmboxRx, the leading food as engagement company that pioneered fresh fruits and vegetables as a covered health intervention, is partnering with Unite For HER, a non-profit organization that provides integrative therapies to those with breast and ovarian cancer. Through Unite For HER's passport program, participants can choose to receive a weekly food delivery from FarmboxRx. Each box is filled with seasonal, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables as well as health literacy materials to support women with breast and ovarian cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S., accounting for about 30 percent of all new cancer diagnoses in women each year. Food insecurity is a significant issue for many of the one in eight American women suffering from breast cancer, and it can impact their ability to access and receive proper cancer care and treatment.

“FarmboxRx has an unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes, and as a female-founded organization, women’s health is at the core of that mission,” said Ashley Tyrner-Dolce, Founder & CEO of FarmboxRx. “Teaming up with Unite For HER is the perfect example of how two organizations with shared values can join forces to positively impact more lives. In alignment with our Food as Medicine mission, we are proud to improve accessibility to healthy food and nutrition education as part of Unite For HER’s passport program. Furthermore, we will continue to educate and inspire women to advocate for their long-term health by engaging in necessary preventive care screenings, like mammograms.”

By teaming up with health plans and non-profit organizations like Unite For HER, FarmboxRx is working to revolutionize the future of preventative care by using food to engage members and participants all across the U.S. The company offers access to fresh produce and dry pantry essentials delivered directly to the doors of individuals in need. Through their health plan partnerships, FarmboxRx has seen an average 53 percent higher rate of engagement in preventative screenings, like breast cancer screenings, in comparison to digital-first engagement solutions.

“When detected early, breast cancer patients have almost a 100 percent chance of survival,” said Nicole Hungate, former Director of Medicare and Government Programs Product Strategy at MVP Health Care, and Product and Quality Strategy Consultant at FarmboxRx. “As a cancer survivor myself, I’ve witnessed the impact preventative care can have on early detection and treatment. Through my work with FarmboxRx, I’ve not only seen how food can enhance health outcomes but also how it can be utilized to promote a preventative care approach and encourage life-saving breast cancer screenings.” FarmboxRx program participants have been proven to complete breast cancer screenings at a higher rate in comparison to those not participating in a FarmboxRx program.

As the first-of-its-kind nutrition and engagement solution, FarmboxRx works with partners to improve health outcomes and health literacy through its innovative food delivery programs. Each box includes literature tailored to the health plan member’s specific health needs, such as information on their benefits and how they can access preventative screenings like mammograms and pap smears.

“We are proud to partner with FarmboxRx to nourish participants across the nation,” said Sue Weldon, Founder and CEO. “Our team of registered dietitians work to support participants at every stage, providing personal guidance, cooking classes, and a library of recipes and tips. Many participants are unable to access fresh fruits and vegetables in their communities, and this partnership enables us to safely deliver nourishment and further support directly to their homes.”

For 12 years, Unite For HER has provided integrative therapies and resources to those affected by breast and ovarian cancers. Resources for topics including nutrition, acupuncture, massage, yoga, and cancer are just some of the ways Unite For HER helps heal the body, mind, and souls of their participants. By teaming up with FarmboxRx, participants nationwide can have healthy foods and health literacy materials delivered straight to their doorstep to help empower their recovery journey.

To date, FarmboxRx has shipped millions of pounds of fresh produce, healthy grocery items, and medically tailored meals to members of managed care organizations nationwide in all 50 states, and partners with health plans across the country. To learn more about FarmboxRx, visit www.farmboxrx.com.

Visit the Unite For HER website to learn more about how they are changing the way treatment and recovery looks through integrative therapies.

About Unite For HER

When Unite For HER founder Sue Weldon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004, she began searching for information on therapies that would complement the medical treatments she was receiving. What she discovered was a lack of easily accessible resources on topics like nutrition, acupuncture, massage, yoga, counseling and other ways for breast cancer patients to enhance their wellness and care for their emotional, spiritual, and physical needs.

In 2009 Weldon founded Unite For HER to provide integrative therapies and services to those affected by breast cancer. Since founding Unite For HER has supported more than 10,000 breast and ovarian cancer patients nationwide. To learn more, visit www.uniteforher.org.

About FarmboxRx

FarmboxRx is a leading member engagement platform that partners with Healthcare Organizations to improve Member health outcomes via customizable nutrition solutions and health literacy. Since 2014, FarmboxRx has been providing meaningful, scalable, and medically appropriate support to promote health equity and inspire self-efficacy for individuals to attain the highest level of health.