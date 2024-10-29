Madaket Health and ProviderTrust Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Provider Data Accuracy Across Healthcare

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madaket Health, a leader in provider-payer collaboration and data exchange, today announced a strategic partnership with ProviderTrust, a healthcare data and technology expert, to enhance provider data accuracy across the payer-provider ecosystem. Madaket Health’s collaboration with ProviderTrust, known for developing the industry’s most accurate dataset for ongoing exclusion/sanction monitoring and primary source verification, will help the nation’s top health systems and payers reduce their administrative burden while enhancing data accuracy.

Accurate credential data and fast provider enrollment are crucial for health systems and payers to maintain network adequacy, ensure price transparency, and resolve disputes efficiently. Yet, these key elements are often missing. This partnership closes that gap, strengthening the credentialing and payer-enrollment offerings of both companies to upgrade already best-in-class solutions for payers and health systems.

“Integrating Madaket’s technology alongside ProviderTrust’s credentialing and provider data solutions will solve key gaps in the market, offering new connectivity and visibility for payers and providers. This ensures the seamless flow of information to expedite credentialing and enrollment processes, while also enabling our customers to leverage our real-time provider data across their entire organizations,” said Christopher Redhage, ProviderTrust co-founder and managing partner. “This helps our clients eliminate risk and drive inefficiencies out of the ecosystem. We’re excited to see how these new capabilities for real-time eligibility will unlock meaningful change across the entire industry.”

Since its founding, ProviderTrust has uniquely led the way in providing innovative solutions that uphold data integrity within healthcare. These include ongoing monitoring of more than 10 million people and entities for federal and state exclusions/sanctions and verifying 50 million credentials annually.

Alongside provider enrollment platforms and services, Madaket’s Provider Data Management (PDM) platform and Provider Directory offer a comprehensive, single source of truth for the most accurate, up-to-date information on the market through its Provider Data Exchange (PDX) system. Real-time and automated updates to the Provider Directory help payers effortlessly comply with the No Surprises Act’s 48-hour requirement.

“We’re honored to partner with ProviderTrust and help leading health systems and payers streamline operations,” said Madaket Health CEO Eric Demers. “Our joint solution will also drive even greater efficiencies for provider groups, while further reducing administrative costs and significantly improving turnaround times.”

Learn more about the partnership at madakethealth.com.

About ProviderTrust

ProviderTrust was founded in 2010 with a mission to create safer healthcare for everyone through OIG and state Medicaid exclusion monitoring. Today, the organization has developed the industry’s most accurate dataset for ongoing exclusion monitoring and primary source verification, serving the nation’s top health systems, payers, and pharmacy organizations. Our solutions monitor employees, vendors, provider networks, licenses, credentials, and more for OIG and state Medicaid exclusions, sanctions or disciplinary actions, license expirations, or suspensions. With a team of 100+ employees, our Nashville-based company has consistently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare, Inc. Magazine, and the Nashville Business Journal. Visit ProviderTrust.com to learn more.

About Madaket Health

Madaket Health targets billions of dollars in healthcare administrative waste by simplifying provider data management, revenue cycle, and exchange processes. Eighty percent of provider groups have exchanged data through the company’s platform, which validates, automates, and synchronizes provider data between payers and healthcare organizations to improve patient and member experience, enhance revenue, and ensure regulatory compliance. Learn how Madaket Health mitigates claims processing delays and stems lost revenue by addressing data problems at the source with a fully connected provider data analytics and insights platform at madakethealth.com.