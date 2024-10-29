Clearwater Analytics Announces Integration with Snowflake to Enable Data Collaboration and AI Capabilities for Asset Managers

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced a new integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to radically simplify how institutional asset managers and asset owners of all sizes utilize their data. This collaboration will integrate Clearwater data, including Prism, its investment data management solution, with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, streamlining the process of gaining insights and making decisions more swiftly and effectively.

This integration will deliver:

Data Collaboration : Enable clients to directly build applications on rich Clearwater datasets using data share via the Snowflake Marketplace.

: Enable clients to directly build applications on rich Clearwater datasets using data share via the Snowflake Marketplace. Seamless Integration : Incorporate Clearwater’s accurate, timely and comprehensive data to power the entire end-to-end investment management process.

: Incorporate Clearwater’s accurate, timely and comprehensive data to power the entire end-to-end investment management process. Improved Efficiency : Direct access to data without making a data copy.

: Direct access to data without making a data copy. Advanced AI Tools : Use of the Clearwater Platform and Snowflake Cortex AI for natural language queries.

: Use of the Clearwater Platform and Snowflake Cortex AI for natural language queries. Streamlined Reporting: Timely regulatory, client, and investment reporting based on consistent and governed data sets.

“ Bringing Clearwater Analytics data into the AI Data Cloud ecosystem has the potential to deliver tremendous value to asset managers and asset owners everywhere,” said Chris Napoli, Head of Wealth & Asset Management at Snowflake. “ This collaboration opens up vast volumes of investment management data. Building on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform, Clearwater can provide customers with the ability to derive powerful insights to answer relevant questions about their portfolios and grow their business.”

“ Clearwater Analytics has a proven track record of guiding institutional investors with best-in-class technology and services that simplify the entire investment management lifecycle,” said Souvik Das, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Clearwater Analytics. “ With our ongoing commitment to innovation and this strategic collaboration with Snowflake, our global community can now access their investment data, extract actionable insights, and capitalize on opportunities in an entirely new way.”

This integration presents a unique opportunity for asset managers to harness Clearwater’s leading-edge capabilities and achieve better operational efficiency. They can do this while directly connecting to their data via their Snowflake instances and leveraging the expertise of AI digital specialists for deep domain assistance in investment accounting and compliance. To learn more about our Snowflake integration, visit Clearwater’s Investment Data Management site today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater’s trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.